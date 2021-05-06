The domino effect of one brave step by entrepreneur and influencer, Ayesha Mulla

With strong rooted values of hard work, persistence and compassion, Ayesha Mulla is an extremely recognized Indian actor, influencer and entrepreneur. She is also a hardcore health and fitness enthusiast. The entertainment and showbiz industries seem to love her - she has worked in numerous top acting projects and gained immense appreciation and acknowledgement for the same. Her love for make-up began in vanity vans of these exact acting projects.

While dressing up and getting ready for shoots everyday, Ayesha spent a lot of time getting her makeup done. It was in moments like these when she developed a strong passion to create products which were in perfect alignment with the Indian skin tone, complexion and type.

Ayesha says, "There are tons of impressive international brands out there but the Indian market needs a lot of independent, specific and dedicated research for makeup products to be universally suitable for every Indian woman. And this is exactly what I decided to go ahead with - research and authentic development."

After intensive market research and analysis, Ayesha Mulla went to China to work with make-up professionals and experts and curate her own range of products. Her brand's name is 'Cosmetics By Ayesha Mulla' Eventually, Ayesha Mulia's make-up brand got established and in today's date is one of the very few top quality brands that regularly bring out never-seen-before products which are oriented at making the whole process of make-up a smooth one.

Mulia's make-up brand features brushes of various shapes and sizes aimed at making the user feel more at ease while working on different parts of the face and neck. The brushes are curated differently for every make-up step. Currently, the brand has launched new eyelash extensions.

Ayesha's genuine interest in cosmetics and make-up manifested into an entrepreneurial journey of setting up a beauty salon in Dubai known as 'Ayesha Tress Tales'.The salon is extremely promising and has managed to retain lots of customers owing to its fashionably aesthetic and quality services.

Ayesha Mulia says that her life is an example of "one thing led to another" but it is evident that for the Domino effect to have meaning, the first step (in her case, decision to implement ideas) needs to be bravely taken.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.

