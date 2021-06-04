The Family Man is back!

Back with a grander premise and an edgier story, the new season of The Family Man launches today on Amazon Prime Video. The new season brings with it a new mission for Srikant Tiwari (essayed by Manoj Bajpayee) with a lot of twists and turns, while reviving the quirky humor from Season 1.

Watch the trailer below.

Here are top reasons which have got us excited for what looks like a perfect binge-treat this weekend.

Can Srikant really be a minimum guy?

The one dialogue that has grabbed our attention is Srikant’snew boss enthusing him to do better by saying, “Don’t be aminimum guy”. Can the same guy who has cracked under-cover missions and saved the country, actually be a minimum guy in his new desk-job? We can’t wait to watch!

Presenting Samantha Akkineni as Raji!

A notice issued in public interest — Samantha Akkineni as ‘Raji’ is definitely the surprise element in the new season. In her digital debut, the actor, who is a name to reckon with in the South Indian film industry, plays Srikant’s arch nemesis and will be seen performing a lot of stunts and action sequences. And mind you, she has done it all by herself. Her preparation to play the part says enough about this versatile performer.

Best friends and partners-in-crime are back in action

Srikant and JK (Sharib Hashmi) talking life, work, and solving issues over vada pav provided for a lot of fun in the first instalment. It sometimes feels like JK knows Srikant more than his wife. Srikant's glinting eyes and very interesting expressions do not go amiss when JK mentions his new TASC mission. While Srikant has left TASC to take up a desk job to ensure more time with the family, will he be able to stay away from his adventures in uniform and his BFF?

Suchi and Srikant’s ‘sham’ marriage:

In the trailer, Suchi and Srikant who have had a rocky relationship are seen seeking help from a marriage counsellor. Suchi goes to the extent of terming their marriage as a ‘sham’. Now with Srikant’s new desk job and more family-time, it would be interesting to see if they are able to navigate the choppy waters of their marriage.

What really happened in Lonavala?

‘What happened in Lonavala?’ seems to be the new ‘Why Kattappa killed Baahubali?’ Let’s accept, we all want to know what transpired between Suchitra and Arvind (Sharad Kelkar) during their one-night stay in Lonavala and must admit that scene rather ended abruptly. As the makers say, you may get your answer this season. Well, we can't wait to find out.