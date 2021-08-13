The Fantasy Cricket Guru Odyssey

There are many definitions of success, but there is one that would make most agree upon. Success only happens by persevering despite failure. Today, we learn about one such person who never backed down and vowed to keep going strong. None other than Yahya Ibrahim!

He is one such strong-willed individual, who hails all the way from Mewat, Haryana, and is a Cricket player/team performance predictor, who has successfully made a good reputation for himself on YouTube. His content has attracted a lot many followers, and has earned him lots of positive reviews.

Yahya did his graduation from Jamia Millia Islamia University, based in New Delhi. After college, he had absolutely no clue on what to do in life initially, he came across an article related to possibilities on earning money by uploading videos on YouTube. He then proceeded with creating a channel, and started uploading any video he came across. It was then, that he realized that there is something known as copyright strike. After realizing the importance of originality of content, he came across a video related to Dream11. He got an idea that he could do something related to this, and predict the performance of the players in team. However, it was bit of a challenge for him initially, to promote his self-made videos, as he didn’t have the audience. He then started sharing his videos on certain groups on social media, related to Cricket. As he gained popularity, he worked even harder to make more content.

Yahya is currently operating solo, but wishes to expand what he is pursuing. He wishes to be among the pre-match presenters on official sports channels, and be known by people, regardless of them being Cricket fans or not. He currently owns a channel called Fantasy Cricket Guru, that has about one million subscribers, and is growing day by day. Being born in a middle-class family, he is an individual who possesses sheer determination and strong will. It is only because of this, he has managed to pave his way through obstacles, and is capturing milestones, step by step.

A true example of not backing down, and keep moving strong. His story would definitely motivate aspiring individuals, who wish to do something big in life, and make a good name for themselves.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.