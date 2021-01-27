The Fastest-growing Digital Ad agency - Newsopreneur Media PVT LTD

Newsopreneur media PVT LTD founded by Harsh Vardhan Sharma (@the.real.harsh) has been the fastest growing digital Ad-agency in 2020. Newsopreneur was started back in 2018 by harsh in Ranchi where he was studying in class 11th.

“I want to remember myself as the guy who started this company from even smaller than a bathroom size room to having thousands of employees and reaching all across India if not the world”, Harsh quoted.

Harsh is from a small town of Bihar named Jehanabad, where like most of India he got access to internet after JIO launch. He was a cricketer first he came to know about the internet world by watching some motivational speakers struggled for years trying to make money online.

“In the process of finding and hustling to make this internet thing work for me I’ve learned so many valuable things especially reading all the 2000 billionaires,” he added.

There was a time when he was bullied by his friend and class mates. He likes to say it as, “I always wondered if it’s working for so many people then why not me? What’s wrong with me? What have I done wrong? Am I not smart or capable enough? And these questions used to kill me. Today even this fact that I’m being interviewed by reputed media outlets feels like a dream.”

“Make money online” is one of the most searched phrases on internet and everyone of us at least once in a life try to find some ways to make quick money online so did harsh. But what made him who he is today is his decision to take a step back and instead of focusing on money he started to focus on studying rich people. In less than a year he read over 250+ books on mindset, psychology, money, among others.

“I’ve literally read Wikipedia and other kind of articles and books available to read on the topic called ‘getting rich’. I studied all the 2000 billionaires for more than a year and I did nothing but to read, watch and listen. And I observed a common pattern in all of them, I just took that simple pattern and started my agency to help companies implement that same system” , Harsh added.

Newsopreneur is working with over 150 clients and has generated revenue of over $100 million in last 2 years for his 150+ clients combined some names including Dream 11, Oppo, Oneplus, Pokerbazi, Etc…

Harsh has also made the headlines for Newsopreneur the News Company. Working on news aggregator business model newsopreneur summarizes news in form of a visual picture and with each news they give 100-200 words summary.

“Today @newsopreneur has over 135,000 followers on instagram. It’s a very unique concept and has the potential to revolutionize the oldest News/media industry and I’m ready to bet on it”, Harsh quoted.