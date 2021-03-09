IND USA
Manish Arora, Director-Furniture Solutions, REHAU India
Manish Arora, Director-Furniture Solutions, REHAU India
The furniture vertical is key to business growth, says Manish Arora of REHAU

  • With more than 300 dealers and over 1100 points of sales, REHAU India is already present in all major cities, and it’s looking to appoint franchisees across the country to give shape to its broader expansion plans.
By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 06:02 PM IST

REHAU Polymers, one of the leading global players in Furniture and Building industry, has announced big plans to further strengthen its Furniture Business in India. Steered on a continuous growth trajectory by Mr. Manish Arora, Director- Furniture Solutions, REHAU India, it plans to launch a wide range of new products in this segment in a bid to penetrate deeper into the Indian market.

Moving ahead with a concrete plan, REHAU India aims to take its exclusive product range to tier-II-III cities and upcountry markets either through its direct resources or dealers. The new products will cater to premium segment of the modular furniture with the promise of world-class quality.

With more than 300 dealers and over 1100 points of sales, REHAU India is already present in all major cities, and it’s looking to appoint franchisees across the country to give shape to its broader expansion plans. With currently two experience centres, one in Bengaluru and one in Delhi, it plans to open more such centres in the country. The company also plans to diversify into many more verticals.

Acknowledged as a leader in German-quality uPVC edgebands, Solid Surface, Pre Laminated Boards, Laminates, Flooring, Underfloor Heating and Cooling solutions, REHAU has a well-expanded product portfolio that includes furniture solutions, interiors from flooring to ceiling, energy efficiency solutions and thermal insulation, among others.

REHAU entered India in 1997 and since then, it has witnessed commendable growth and deeper market penetration. Over the years, Mr. Manish Arora has successfully secured lead position for REHAU India in the market with an impressive sales growth and a solid profit year after year. In all these years, the company has grown its extrusion lines and it has been continuously reinvesting.REHAU has currently three plants and multiple warehouses in the country. It has two plants in Pune in which one is the mother plant where it produces edgebands as well as various other profiles for the furniture segment. It has one plant in Vadodara too.

The company has witnessed tremendous growth from 2011 to 2019.Growing at a CAGR of more than 20%, REHAU India is very positive to acquire exponential growth from 2021 onwards. With India being a lucrative target market for its products, REHAU is committed to keep its focus intact on edgebands in the years to come. Known for its exclusive product portfolio of edgebands, it further aims to strengthening its Furniture Component Portfolio that consists of Premium Acrylic Laminates, Pre-Lam Premium Acrylic Boards and Front Panels among others.

With over three decades of experience in building materials, automotive and industrial products, an industry veteran Mr. Arora has brought REHAU’s tailor-made products to the limelight for Indian customers. Under his leadership, REHAU India has achieved commendable success by multiplying its turnover.

Says Mr. Manish Arora, “Simultaneously with enhancing our footprints in North East, we are coming up with many new products in this segment which are slated for launch in second half of the year 2021.While diversifying in new solutions in the furniture segment, something different from what we are currently doing, we will multiply our growth. Meanwhile, REHAU has already relaunched its brand with the tag of advanced living solutions while it has positioned itself as ‘Engineering Progress Enhancing Lives’ that’s committed to provide best quality and enhance the aesthetics of the interiors.”

He adds, “We have conceptualized some new products that caters to Modular Furniture and will also help in Forward Integration. Quality and Service is one of the biggest USPs of Brand REHAU which resonates with high quality products. Our valued customers in India are willing to pay even higher price for quality products.”

Apart from catering to the domestic market, REHAU India is also exporting its exclusive range of products to the entire Indian subcontinent region including the markets across Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh and GCC countries in the Middle East. It has direct customers, partners as well as dealers in all these countries.

As strategic shift, REHAU India has plans to move from B2B to B2C segment through diversified product portfolio that caters not only to OEMs but also to end customers. It has already introduced Anti-Finger Print Laminate, Premium Acrylic Laminates, Hot Coated Board, Pre-Lam Premium Acrylic Boards, Solid Surface, Flooring and Front Panels in this segment.

Apart from enhancing its penetration in Furniture Business in the country, REHAU India has also undertaken a major restructuring drive in the last couple of years. It’s ceaselessly strengthening its industrial solution and third rail business as well. Already it’s doing a third rail project for the Kolkata Metro.

