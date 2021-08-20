The global business icons 2021 powered by global empire events
The Global Empire Events is enthralled to organise the Business and Educational Conferences under the leadership of Mr. Udaiveer Singh Bindra, Director - Global Empire Events working under the tag line “Breakthrough to Excellence”
21st August 2021, marks the date when Global Business Icons in association with BiZNation TV organised the Asia’s Biggest Virtual Business Conference 2021 to recognise and honour the trailblazers from all across Asia to celebrate the essence of their excellence.
The selected delegates also get an exclusive opportunity to put forward their views on “BiZNation TV- The Voice for Entrepreneurship” The Asia’s Biggest Business based Video Podcast moderated by Mr. Udaiveer Singh Bindra AKA Corporate Sardar.
The Chief Guest for the event is Lord Diljit Rana, Member of Parliament, House of Lords, United Kingdom & the Guest of Honour is Dr Neeraj A. Sharma, Honorary Consul General of the Republic of Palau to India, along with them the Special Guests are Mrs. Shabeena Sultana, Honorary Consul of The Republic of Tunisia and Mr. Jawed Habib, A Bollywood Celebrity Hair Expert.
The Global Business Icons focuses on recognising entrepreneurs who are striving to create world class products and services, setting the highest benchmarks and optimising opportunities across the globe. They are gathering to cheer the businesses that shone during these trying times in their respective fields. The official website link -https://globalbusinessicons.com/
Selected delegates of Global Business Icons 2021
- Dr. Sai Kaustav Dasgupta
- Mr. Vidyadhar Prabhudesai
- Ms. Effie Bachtsevana
- Prof. Beatriz Lucia Salvador Bizotto
- Mr. Harshal Dilwali
- Ms. Akta Sehgal
- Mr. Naushad Ranguni and Mr. Pradip Rathod
- Parveen Industries Private Limited
- Dr. Saptarshi Ghosh
- Dr. Kanchan Negi
- Iceberg Organic Ice Creams Pvt. Ltd.
- Mr. Syed Algazi
- Dr. Dhananjay Varnekar
- International STEAM Research Pvt. Ltd
- Mr. Ankur Roongta
- Roongta Developers Pvt. Ltd.
- Dr. Muthu Swamy S
- iSmartMines India Pvt. Ltd.
- Ms. Sakshi Duggal Kumria
- Ms. Satinder Malhotra
- CS Khushboo agarwal
- Technokraft Innovations Pvt. Ltd.
- Dr. Kushal Dasgupta
- Amaziyo Foods Pvt. Ltd.
- Mr. Mohammed Afran A
- Quantum Robotics
- Mr. Sudhir Agarwal
- Dr. Anshu Gupta
- Battlebugs
- Mr. Naresh Agarwal
- Mr. Piyush Makwana
- Journo Korikana Venkata Rajendra Prasad
- Shakti Engineering Company
- Hitechstuff
- Tech Fillings Professional Services Pvt. Ltd.
- Mr. Hardik H Solanki
- Mr. Kapil Kapoor
- Yashil Marketing Private Limited
- Mr. Naman Jitendra Siroya
- Quick Solution Projects Consultancy Pvt. Ltd.
- Mr. Vaibhav Bhimrao Nagargoje
- Ms. Gayathri M
- Dr. (CA) Ashutosh Kar, CPA
- Dhruv Agro Industries
- DR. P. R. M. M. Shantha Kumar
- Dr. Venugopal Rao Veeramaneni
- Ms. Roma Bajaj
- DigVets
- Mr. Akshay Sharnagat
- Mr. Amiya Ranjan Das Mohapatra
- Mr. Deepak Verma
- Prabha International
- Mr. Rushikesh Patil
- Dr Kunal Shivaji Rasal
- Mr. Arvind Rathan
- Ms. Priya Yabaluri
- Mr. Sunil Patel
- Mr. Kunal Ravindra Galphade
- Ms. Pooja Gupta
- Naturoma Ladies Beauty Clinic
- Mr. Eldho John Kattoor
- Prof. Dr Arijit Kumar Neogy
- Make Me Fair
- Ms. Santhosha Bojja
- Mr. Utengmong
- Ms. Dhanishtha Hemant Khaiwal
- Mr. Atif Hanif
- Mr. Ajit Diliprao Deshmukh
- Ms. Shikha Bhargava
- Mr. Anilbhai Parale
- Mr. Debashish Sarkar
- Ms. Deepmala Tardeja
- Priya Sawant
- Ms. Zala Ramiben Devsibhai
- Mr. Suresh Kumar Prabhakaran
- Mr. Vizarath Ali
- Mr. Goutam Chakarborty
- 5k Car Care Pvt. Ltd
- Ms. Krina Panchal
- Mr. Mohammed Tajuddin
- Anant Yogalaya
- Dr. Niladri Narayan Basu
- Laavanya Redamancy Foundation
- Ms. Heena Sehrawat
- Mr. Ganesh N Dalvi
- Mr. Santhiago Rickson
- Mr. Tushar Dilip Rasal
- Camp Dilli
- Mvla Trust Educational Organisation
- Mr. Chiranjeevi Gorle
- Ms. P. Santhammal
- Mr. Raajeevvv Bagdi
- Ms. Anshika Sonker
