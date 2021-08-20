The global business icons 2021 powered by global empire events

The Global Empire Events is enthralled to organise the Business and Educational Conferences under the leadership of Mr. Udaiveer Singh Bindra, Director - Global Empire Events working under the tag line “Breakthrough to Excellence”

21st August 2021, marks the date when Global Business Icons in association with BiZNation TV organised the Asia’s Biggest Virtual Business Conference 2021 to recognise and honour the trailblazers from all across Asia to celebrate the essence of their excellence.

The selected delegates also get an exclusive opportunity to put forward their views on “BiZNation TV- The Voice for Entrepreneurship” The Asia’s Biggest Business based Video Podcast moderated by Mr. Udaiveer Singh Bindra AKA Corporate Sardar.

The Chief Guest for the event is Lord Diljit Rana, Member of Parliament, House of Lords, United Kingdom & the Guest of Honour is Dr Neeraj A. Sharma, Honorary Consul General of the Republic of Palau to India, along with them the Special Guests are Mrs. Shabeena Sultana, Honorary Consul of The Republic of Tunisia and Mr. Jawed Habib, A Bollywood Celebrity Hair Expert.

The Global Business Icons focuses on recognising entrepreneurs who are striving to create world class products and services, setting the highest benchmarks and optimising opportunities across the globe. They are gathering to cheer the businesses that shone during these trying times in their respective fields. The official website link -https://globalbusinessicons.com/

Selected delegates of Global Business Icons 2021

Dr. Sai Kaustav Dasgupta

Mr. Vidyadhar Prabhudesai

Ms. Effie Bachtsevana

Prof. Beatriz Lucia Salvador Bizotto

Mr. Harshal Dilwali

Ms. Akta Sehgal

Mr. Naushad Ranguni and Mr. Pradip Rathod

Parveen Industries Private Limited

Dr. Saptarshi Ghosh

Dr. Kanchan Negi

Iceberg Organic Ice Creams Pvt. Ltd.

Mr. Syed Algazi

Dr. Dhananjay Varnekar

International STEAM Research Pvt. Ltd

Mr. Ankur Roongta

Roongta Developers Pvt. Ltd.

Dr. Muthu Swamy S

iSmartMines India Pvt. Ltd.

Ms. Sakshi Duggal Kumria

Ms. Satinder Malhotra

CS Khushboo agarwal

Technokraft Innovations Pvt. Ltd.

Dr. Kushal Dasgupta

Amaziyo Foods Pvt. Ltd.

Mr. Mohammed Afran A

Quantum Robotics

Mr. Sudhir Agarwal

Dr. Anshu Gupta

Battlebugs

Mr. Naresh Agarwal

Mr. Piyush Makwana

Journo Korikana Venkata Rajendra Prasad

Shakti Engineering Company

Hitechstuff

Tech Fillings Professional Services Pvt. Ltd.

Mr. Hardik H Solanki

Mr. Kapil Kapoor

Yashil Marketing Private Limited

Mr. Naman Jitendra Siroya

Quick Solution Projects Consultancy Pvt. Ltd.

Mr. Vaibhav Bhimrao Nagargoje

Ms. Gayathri M

Dr. (CA) Ashutosh Kar, CPA

Dhruv Agro Industries

DR. P. R. M. M. Shantha Kumar

Dr. Venugopal Rao Veeramaneni

Ms. Roma Bajaj

DigVets

Mr. Akshay Sharnagat

Mr. Amiya Ranjan Das Mohapatra

Mr. Deepak Verma

Prabha International

Mr. Rushikesh Patil

Dr Kunal Shivaji Rasal

Mr. Arvind Rathan

Ms. Priya Yabaluri

Mr. Sunil Patel

Mr. Kunal Ravindra Galphade

Ms. Pooja Gupta

Naturoma Ladies Beauty Clinic

Mr. Eldho John Kattoor

Prof. Dr Arijit Kumar Neogy

Make Me Fair

Ms. Santhosha Bojja

Mr. Utengmong

Ms. Dhanishtha Hemant Khaiwal

Mr. Atif Hanif

Mr. Ajit Diliprao Deshmukh

Ms. Shikha Bhargava

Mr. Anilbhai Parale

Mr. Debashish Sarkar

Ms. Deepmala Tardeja

Priya Sawant

Ms. Zala Ramiben Devsibhai

Mr. Suresh Kumar Prabhakaran

Mr. Vizarath Ali

Mr. Goutam Chakarborty

5k Car Care Pvt. Ltd

Ms. Krina Panchal

Mr. Mohammed Tajuddin

Anant Yogalaya

Dr. Niladri Narayan Basu

Laavanya Redamancy Foundation

Ms. Heena Sehrawat

Mr. Ganesh N Dalvi

Mr. Santhiago Rickson

Mr. Tushar Dilip Rasal

Camp Dilli

Mvla Trust Educational Organisation

Mr. Chiranjeevi Gorle

Ms. P. Santhammal

Mr. Raajeevvv Bagdi

Ms. Anshika Sonker





