The Glocal Store introduces an Organic Gifting Series for Festivities’21

Our favorite time of the year is here! Yes, the festive and wedding season is upon us and with it comes the echoes of dhol, the mouthwatering dishes we get to eat, and the best of them all, giving and receiving gifts. Bringing home those special gifts and opening them up with excitement is a special moment and we cherish each one of these moments.

Gifting has always been a part of our traditions for generations but what has changed over all these years? The tradition remains the same and yet we want to enhance it every now and then by adding our own little twists every year, making it more special and memorable.

Make Green Your Festive Vibe

With the way the world is changing constantly, we have an urgent need to make amends to make it a better place for our future generations. But, why should our festive celebrations change because of this? Do they really need to? Think about it!

Well, The Glocal Store brings you an Organic Gifting Series, this Festive Season, that’s perfect for friends, family, colleagues, or employees. An endeavour to celebrate the festivities in a conscious and sustainable manner without compromising on quality.

Outpouring love by exchanging gifts has always been for everyone, be it the friends we talk to everyday or relatives we barely see

One Hamper For Everybody

The Glocal Store understands your needs to have that perfect gift for your near and dear ones and so, they offer a unique range of products to fulfill the needs of one and all. Catering to all of humankind, they have a selection of

Skin & Hair Care

Mom & Baby Care

Home Essentials

Gourmet Food Essentials

Pet Care

Hand Poured Soy Wax Candles

That too, all organic!

The Glocal Store offers more than a few specially designed gift hampers, mixing their conventional values ​​of lasting gifts and providing customers with something they will cherish forever. The Glocal Store promises to deliver exclusively curated hampers, taking care of every minute detail you might have. Their variety of packaging ranges from Wicker Baskets, Wooden Crates, Luxury Boxes and Bio Sustainable Potlis.

Personalized To Your Needs

Our love and care is unique to the person it caters to and so should our gifts. The Glocal Store will never cease to amaze you. From organic gift wraps to writing your personalized notes for those gifts, their Midas touch is all around.

About The Glocal Store

The Glocal Store is founded by two ambitious entrepreneurs, Mehru Soni and Sanika Narang Sarna, with the sole intention to house all organic and natural products under one roof. Catering to any and every need of the modern individual, the store features products like pet care, home essentials, haircare, skincare and makeup, exotic and gourmet teas. Besides caring deeply for mother Earth, the Glocal Store welcomes brands such as Juicy Chemistry, Soul Tree, Neemli Naturals, Organic India, Khadi Naturals, Organic Harvest and many others among the organic revolution. Each product on the platform is made with organic components promoting the vision of 100% sustainable living with a future of minimal carbon footprint. Check out their website https://www.theglocalstore.com/

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.