The Grand Finale to BBPS’ annual Science Exhibition-2021-22

The magnanimous event- Annual Science Exhibition- 2021 which started on 2nd August 2021, culminated on 7th August 2021 with a beautiful closing ceremony at BBPS, Mayur ViharII, Delhi. The event was organized on the occasion of the School’s Foundation Day, which along with the traditional celebrations of the Gala event, sought to quench the curiosity of all participants in the Science Exhibition, with the announcement of results. The event was transmitted live on Youtube, in the evening at 5:00 pm, in the presence of the Chief Guest of the day- Prof. C.B Sharma- Former Chairman, at National Institute of Open School along with the Members of School Management and the Leaders- The School Director- Sh. B. B. Gupta, Chairman- Sh. G.S. Grover, Principal- Mr. Vividh Gupta, Headmistress- Ms. Kavita Mehrotra, Senior Wing Head- Ms. Neha Gupta, the elite personas- Ms. Rini Shrivastava (Member of School Management) and Sh. Ramesh Kandpal (Instructor and conveyor at Akhil Bhartiya Anuvrat Nyas).

The week-long Science Exhibition was carried on through the school’s Micro Website- Innovation Hub, which was inaugurated and launched in the opening ceremony of the event. During the week, the projects gained the admiration and appreciation of the viewers. The projects were arbitrated and monitored in the able judgment of the proficient Judges- who had been the School Alumnus- The set of intellectuals, already known and profound in their field of work had diligently looked at each project during the five-day course of the event.

The chief highlights in the closing ceremony, along with the Prize Distribution ceremony, included the presentation of the School's journey from physical schooling to virtual, a mime act depicting the technological evolution of humans over the years, and a musical performance evoking the relevance of humanity and kindness in shaping the overall being of mankind. The program began with the spiritual entreaties to God for amending the difficult times… and amelioration of life. The event also showcased one of the significant projects presented by students during the Science Exhibition. The project demonstrated Covid Detection by Chest X-ray by Ujjwal Gupta XI which was created under the sub-theme ICT.

Along with this, the school recognized various extraordinary projects and rewarded them during the event. A few of the best-designed Projects included the projects titled- Mini Solar Air Cooler by Tilak Vaghasiya of class V, Maths in daily life by Kartavya Jha of class IV, Homemade oxygen concentrator by Shubh Purwar of class VI, Key Pad Lock With LCD Display and Auto Locking System, Automated Temperature Sensing Machine by Kartikey pant and Pratiyush Kumar of class VII themed under ICT, Li-Fi by Aarush Mishra of class VIII, Mathify by Ansh Singh, Lakshay Goel, Priyanshu Kumar Pandey of class IX which was themed under Mathematics, Game on Scratch by Udbhav Agarwal and Subrat Pandey of class X under the theme Waste Management, Covid Detection by Chest X-ray by Ujjwal Gupta Of class XIA under theme ICT.

The program concluded with the comprehensive Price Distribution Ceremony- where students’ efforts were rewarded as per their class and the sub-themes. The appreciating words of the Chief Guest- highlighted the school’s efforts in shaping the right mindset of students and giving them suitable directions to pave their paths. The school Principal- Mr. Vividh Gupta, in his closing address, regarded the presence of the Guests and the diligent efforts of school students and their teachers in the successful completion of the event. The closure of the event saw a new horizon to proceed ahead with further advancements and add-ons to the learning experiences in the journey of success. The Micro Website- Innovation Hub shall continue to satiate the thirst of knowledge seekers by adding further additions of creativity and innovation.