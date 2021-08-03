The ‘Hasley India Originals’ is the daily dose of laughter you need in life

In these dynamic times, everything is changing in the blink of an eye. Ever since digital evolution has happened, many people and brands have earned tremendous fortunes through the internet. While content has played the cupid with users and social media, a lot of entertainment and digital media platforms have evolved in recent times. When we talk about relatable content, ‘The Hasley India Originals’ comes to our mind. The popular page on the internet needs no sort of introduction.

With a massive fan following of almost 1.4 million on Instagram, it has built a fanbase of more than 2 million subscribers on YouTube. In this supremely competitive market, ‘The Hasley India Originals’ has made its place on the digital domain by focusing on high-end content. Scrolling through its page on Instagram, one can easily see the humorous and trending content the page has to offer. Well, that has been one primary reason behind its success, the page is also responsible for tickling everyone's funny bone.

Founded by Ankit Madaan, the team of ‘The Hasley India Originals’ focuses more on creating content that one can easily resonate with. “When you have a team of highly creative professionals, expect the unexpected. I have always admired my team who put their thinking caps on by making any situation a reason for endless laughter”, says Ankit. Keeping a minute tab on the latest market trends, ‘The Hasley India Orginals’ executes its trending content in no time that has gone viral on various occasions.

When we talk about their posts, the page has kept a perfect balance of creating funny, motivational, and informative content for the audience. “Besides bringing joy and entertainment, we believe in informing our audience and imparting knowledge about the facts humorously”, added Mr. Madaan. Well, this strategy has worked brilliantly for ‘The Hasley India Originals’, and it is indeed dominating social media with its unique content.

Apart from creating content on social media, ‘The Hasley India Originals’ has been making waves for its entertaining web shows. Its recently released web shows like ‘Not Dating’ and ‘Poles Apart’ garnered millions of views on YouTube. Racing with the social media trends, ‘The Hasley India Originals’ has rightly set its throne as the leading entertainment page on social media.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.