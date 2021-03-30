The Histare Group partners with Global Venture Builder Silverseven

The Histare Group and Silverseven’s collaboration is a strategic alliance to commission traditional craftsmen and conduct powerful creative programmes for Indians. In line with the United Nations 17 Sustainable Development Goals for transformation, the alliance aims to increase social inclusion, reduce income inequality and exponentially increase the craftsmen's visibility. Through interactive creative programming, the alliance will uplift artisans to create a spirited and more sustainable social-unit.

"This partnership shall strengthen our Industry by intensifying our intentions and shall further reinforce the course of bestowing the artisan families with support that is critical in the creative process's development and self-suﬃciency," said Akhil Vadehra, Founding Executive Director, Histare Group.

Histare Group’s purpose has always been to promote independent artisan families through professional guidance, increased media exposure and create income generation opportunities. This shared dynamism significantly escalates this mission by providing the artisan families with a vision to actuate their expertise and interpret them into sustainable mastery. Interactive programming concentrated on under-represented and overlooked artisans’ needs will include art & craft showcase opportunities and dialogues by subject matter experts on some of the real and critical issues faced by the Indian Creative Industry.

"Silverseven is dedicated to helping artisans and structures that use the artistic intensity of creativity as a tool for accelerating impact" said Devansh Sood, Managing Director, Silverseven. "It is a privilege to partner with the Histare Group and set the stage for powerful contributions to enhance the Indian creative Industry’s output and facilitate change."

“Greater than the edifice of the grandiose from days of yore, Histare Group proves that their work is enormously dramatic and progressive” said Dr. Rikimi Madhukaillya, Director - Histare Oﬃce of Research and Advisory.

About Histare Group:

The Histare Group was founded in the year 2016 and is headquartered in the capital of India. The roup was created with the aim to advance ideas to transcend temporal boundaries by encompassing creative minds.

About Silverseven Ventures:

Silverseven is a hybrid between private equity and a technological pioneer, their vision is to accelerate and create lasting change in multiple industries alongside help facilitate the transition to a sustainable economy. Silverseven's aim is to start multiple ventures and invest in companies that have sustainable innovation implemented at their core, and can drive transformation in societies using their everyday business propositions. The firm’s goal is to help facilitate this phenomenon into an industry wide accepted way of conducting business, where such practices not only become the right thing to do but are also the more profitable option. A movement that makes such business practices the new norm.

About The Erbe Project:

The Erbe Project is a Smart Programme produced by the Histare Group to protect the treasure trove of traditional Indian Arts and Crafts. The focus is on maintaining the transfer of valuable knowledge from an era gone by to present generations, from master craftspeople to lateral thinkers, who proudly create unique, high- quality art pieces by hand.

About HORA:

The Histare Oﬃce of Research and Advisory (HORA) is an interdisciplinary professional organization of young researchers and art specialists focused on stimulating and supporting study to promote advances in the study of creativity and innovation.

HORA plans to create an institution for the study of creative ideology and advance research, with a view to promote development in the field of creativity across a broad range of disciplines. The objective of the initiative is to encourage cooperation amongst professionals and support the application of research findings aimed at broadening enhanced knowledge absorption.

The Smart Programme, ‘The Erbe Project’ will be held at Bikaner House, Delhi on 23 May, 2021.

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Digpu News Network. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.