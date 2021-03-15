IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Brand Post / The Holistic Living celebrates womanhood with unique group coaching sessions
God's way of Health, Wealth &amp; Wisdom - The Holistic Living(The Holistic Living)
God's way of Health, Wealth & Wisdom - The Holistic Living(The Holistic Living)
brand post

The Holistic Living celebrates womanhood with unique group coaching sessions

These sessions by some of India’s renowned life coaches, counsellors and healers were a hit with youngsters, home-makers and especially working professionals.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 02:23 PM IST

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India

Keeping up with its reputation of providing access to life transforming wellness coaching & events, the community wellness platform, ‘The Holistic Living®’ hosted free online sessions with top life coaches, counsellors, therapists and healers in India on the eve and occasion of International Women’s Day 2021.

The events were held in the spirit of celebrating womanhood. The brief program of group life coaching sessions, with a special focus on women, concluded on International Women’s Day i.e., 8th of March.

A unique campaign “WISDOM & WEALTH of WELLNESS for WOMEN” was organized, which catered not only to the home-makers and working women in the country but also to the youngsters, students, professionals, elderly and everybody who relates to the importance of natural wellness.

Honoring women all across for being the primary caretakers of children and elders in every part of the country and the world, The Holistic Living® concedes that women take the lead in helping the family adjust to new realities and challenges when the economy and political organization of a society change.

Sanjeev Mittal, Founder & Managing Partner of The Holistic Living®, firmly believes that everyone including women has the right to live a healthy, happy and fulfilling life. Today, women play more than one role in life: professional roles, family roles, community roles, and personal roles. It can sometimes be challenging to manage multiple priorities at once. Finding the right balance between responsibilities is a life skill that women including everyone else in the society must actively cultivate.

Sanjeev says, “Holistic Living is both our passion and mission to empower more and more individuals especially women to take charge of their own lives across 7 key element of life - Mind, Body, Soul, Family & Relationship, Work, Money and Social Lifestyle." He further quotes Diane Mariechild’s famous lines - “A woman is the full circle, within her is the power to create, nurture and transform.”

“Every woman is a superwoman, the secret of unlocking that superwoman inside you lies in ancient wisdom. One should have a session with us to experience the un-experienced,” Sandeep Nath, who is a Mindfulness Coach, said while seconding Sanjeev Mittal’s views.

While expressing their views about the program, the Life Coaches sounded enthusiastic and revealed some interesting ‘perspectives’.

Mahesh Sharma, who is an EFT Practitioner, mentioned that Emotional Freedom Technique - Tapping is an amazingly effective way not only to deal with one’s unresolved negative emotions but also to genuinely loving and accepting oneself.

While Dr. Rupali Shah (Doctor and Nutritionist), answered the most sought-after questions of modern-day lifestyle: “How to lose weight naturally?” during one of the interesting sessions, “Lose Weight Not Taste”. She informed, “Fitness does not mean punishing your body. Eat whatever you like without losing out on taste through Sustainable Weight Management.”

On the other hand, Monica Madnani (Celebrity Psychic Tarot Card Reader & Spiritual Healer) exhibited her Crystal Ball Gazing expertise to reveal answers to some of the tricky questions posed by the attendees.

Talking of relationships, Millennial Marriage Coach, Leena Paranjpe said, “Sometimes only love is not enough to make relationships work. There are secrets of strengthening your relationship and flourishing in your marriage emotionally.”

Addressing the relationship concerns, in particular, “3 Secrets of a Happy Marriage” segment of the program focussed on pre and post-marital issues and was extremely popular with the platform’s enrolled members. The session, as per the organizers, will go a long way in creating an emotional bond among couples.

While interacting with the Life Coaches, the participants were brimming with enthusiasm and intrigue as they experienced some resolution of their issues.

Nisha Bhalla (Celebrity Tarot Card Reader and Vaastu Expert) had her audience in rapt attention as she explained, “We can always learn to remove blockage, invite prosperity, invoke angels and seek abundance in life through simple remedies.”

The perks of attending this event was not just the ‘Zero Entry Fee’, it was the free access to a wealth of wellness wisdom, resolutions and answers to problems that may or may not have been even recognized by them.

"लोका: समस्ता: सुखिनो भवन्तु (lokah samastah sukhino bhavantu) which means 'May all in the world be healthy, happy, free, and peaceful' is the core philosophy from which I continue to derive inspiration and make a positive contribution in the lives of people,” Sanjeev Mittal mentioned, when asked about his dedication in holding such unique events at regular intervals.

One of the organizers, Abhinaya, who is a Business Partner at The Holistic Living, expressed, “It is an exemplary way of working at The Holistic Living. Our work itself brings us a step closer towards zen and enlightenment.” Abhinaya’s colleague, Vidushi Vyas, added that to spread wellness wisdom across the world including the millions of people in India is a feeling of pride.

Organizers offered free passes for the interested people through their official social media accounts including Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram. These sessions were hosted on Zoom, a free pass to which could be sought for online access on WhatsApp at +91-9321447981.

It is pertinent to mention that The Holistic Living® is a unique one-stop community wellness platform for promoting 360° wellness and helping people live the life of their dreams. The platform not only lets people find a perfect coach but also provides access to life transforming wellness events and webinars.

Life Coaches, Healers, Counsellors and Therapists at The Holistic Living® pilot individuals into their wellness journey and encourage them to unleash their unique potential across all seven key elements of life.

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Business Wire India. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Nayan Kambli
Nayan Kambli
brand post

Nayan Kambli’s Money2Me envisions becoming a leading gold loan company

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 06:41 PM IST
  • CEO Nayan Kambli believes that moving forward, the digital market is where a lot of untapped potential lies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sachin Shinde
Sachin Shinde
brand post

Social worker & politician Sachin Shinde emphasizes the need for yoga

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 06:30 PM IST
  • In a time of six months, Sachin Shinde has managed to bring out the best in the people by promoting yoga in the best possible way.
READ FULL STORY
Close
With its light-hearted and interesting content, Naughty World is growing popular day by day.
With its light-hearted and interesting content, Naughty World is growing popular day by day.
brand post

Naughty World memes are bringing smiles to 10 million faces

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 06:27 PM IST
Naughty World is an Instagram page that shares memes on all kinds of topics. It includes sarcasm, trolls, jokes, thoughts, and all in a funny way.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sonu Sharma
Sonu Sharma
brand post

Sonu Sharma: From direct selling industry to becoming a consultant & author

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 06:24 PM IST
He has more than 5 million followers on Facebook apart from having one billion viewership on other social media platforms.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hanisha Sharma
Hanisha Sharma
brand post

Hanisha Sharma explains how women must celebrate women's day in the true sense

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 06:23 PM IST
  • She is a well-known TikToker and social media influencer who has broken the glass ceiling, achieving so much as a single mother.
READ FULL STORY
Close
God's way of Health, Wealth &amp; Wisdom - The Holistic Living(The Holistic Living)
God's way of Health, Wealth & Wisdom - The Holistic Living(The Holistic Living)
brand post

The Holistic Living celebrates womanhood with unique group coaching sessions

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 02:23 PM IST
These sessions by some of India’s renowned life coaches, counsellors and healers were a hit with youngsters, home-makers and especially working professionals.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Udit Pathak, Founder, Media Mantra(Media Mantra)
Udit Pathak, Founder, Media Mantra(Media Mantra)
brand post

Redefining communication strategies for businesses: Udit Pathak of Media Mantra

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 06:55 PM IST
Currently considered as the second fastest-growing Public Relations agency in Asia is working with a vision to eventually work at a global level.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anand Sahay, CEO, Xebia Global Services
Anand Sahay, CEO, Xebia Global Services
brand post

DigiBank ASIA, Xebia forge partnership for launch of digital bank UNO

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 07:17 PM IST
UNO is Digibank ASIA's neo banking brand for a license-based as well as over-the-top digital banks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Eminent santoor player Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma had inaugurated the walk.
Eminent santoor player Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma had inaugurated the walk.
brand post

AGF's walk organised on World Kidney Day

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 06:17 PM IST
A virtual walkathon has been organised and many people are participating.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nandan Jha
Nandan Jha
brand post

Nandan Jha is turning dreams to reality with his film institute, Placing Dreams

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 05:26 PM IST
Placing Dreams is a premium film institute that offers great opportunities to all those who wish to be a part of the film industry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Symbol from NEM
Symbol from NEM
brand post

Symbol from NEM, the next-generation enterprise-grade blockchain platform

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 05:22 PM IST
  • It also permits the creation of specialized digital assets, going beyond tokens to represent shares of stock, signatures, votes, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) or other currencies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kuldeep and Dhaval Darji also worked on hoardings and organized 20 hoardings for this particular project to spread awareness and make people understand the need of donation and keeping humanity towards animals as well.
Kuldeep and Dhaval Darji also worked on hoardings and organized 20 hoardings for this particular project to spread awareness and make people understand the need of donation and keeping humanity towards animals as well.
brand post

Paralysed dogs will walk again in Dog Home Foundation, say Kuldeep & Dhaval

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 05:22 PM IST
Keeping the society structure and brutal behaviour in mind, Kuldeep and Dhaval Darji opened this foundation to spread awareness about the street dogs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dr. Manjunath
Dr. Manjunath
brand post

Psychologist Dr. Manjunath empowers professionals on the power of reading

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 05:19 PM IST
  • His marketing strategies and content both are unique.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Umaira Habib at an award function
Umaira Habib at an award function
brand post

Umaira Habib is setting benchmarks in industry with her startup ‘Honey n Beaute'

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 05:17 PM IST
Mother of two kids Umaira Habib who has made a remarkable name for herself and her firm, Honey n Beaute in the the beauty and personal care industry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Grammarly
Grammarly
brand post

7 Reasons to choose Grammarly for premium writing

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 05:17 PM IST
  • This tool has the capability of artificial intelligence technology built-in by which it can understand the context and provide various suggestions and corrections in the document.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP