The inspiring journey of Janalaxmi designs and founder Deepak Pathak

"Architecture should speak of its time and place, but yearn for timelessness."

The aforementioned quote by Frank Gehry, speaks of the vision of a magnificent piece of architecture, the story in frame today is of a similar prolific designer and entrepreneur Deepak Pathak who's transforming the design industry with his firm 'Janalaxmi Designs & Art', that defines timeless interior designs that breathes life and positivity.

The company is today a major stakeholder in developing livable spaces that outdo impeccability and has been counted amongst the stalwarts of buildings spaces that lead by example.

The visionary founder of the globally acclaimed firm, Deepak Pathak began his aspirational career by working as an employee as a business development manager in Goa, it was that experience which grew in him the passion for designs and building masterpieces.

He began to hunt for the best idea and founded a revolutionary firm called 'Rudra Builders and Developers' in the year 2014, which gave his entrepreneurship career the first big push, having started with a thud, the business eventually faced some hurdles due to which it had to be closed down, but it was just the beginning of a new stint that would prove the mettle of Deepak Pathak globally.

The believer in Deepak combined all his learnings from the first venture and incepted 'Janalaxmi Designs and Art', in the year 2017, which has, in a short span, seen indomitable success and appreciation pouring in from all fronts.

A leading player in the industry, the Mumbai based company has attracted clients from across the globe and has a sparkling record of providing breathtaking spaces for masterpiece Cafes, Restaurants, Residential Villas and for globally acclaimed companies like Emami outlets, Wipro etc.

The company also delivers top-notch renovations of corporate houses and have successfully completed over 150 highly admired projects that speaks volumes of the high client satisfaction and execution rate.

The visionary founder of the firm, Deepak Pathak is a young visionary who has battled his way to make his firm reach at the level that it is today, he spearheads a committed team which has been carefully chosen by Deepak and are such creative geeks who brim with ideas to make the business more receptive to new ideas and to carve strategies that can increasingly serve their clients better.

Certainly, in a short span the firm has climbed mountains of success and continues to offer seamless living designs and decors that defy the boundaries of time and space.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.