The journey of Andrew Taylor from a grocery bagger to an expert
The journey of Andrew Taylor from a grocery bagger to an expert

At the age of 18, Andrew was introduced to the Insurance World by his friend from high school.
By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON AUG 23, 2021 06:18 PM IST
Andrew Taylor

Andrew Taylor is a board member of Family First Life and the managing partner of Integrity. His story is truly inspirational because he started out as a supermarket grocery bagger while being in college and had little to no interest in Business. However, one book changed his perspective and ultimately his lifestyle. It was “Rich Dad Poor Dad” by Robert Kiyosaki.

At the age of 18, Andrew was introduced to the Insurance World by his friend from high school. He was already captivated by the connections he read in the book called “Rich Dad Poor Dad” and the ways they compared it to Insurance sales. Thus, it motivated him to venture into the industry, a decision that changed his and many others' lives for the better.

“When Paul introduced me to the insurance industry, what I saw was very parallel to what I read in that book. I didn’t have much to lose. I was going through college and working as a grocery bagger, what else did I have to lose?”, added Andrew.

Family First Life USA (FFL USA) is an Independent Marketing Organization that came into force in the year 2016. Andrew Taylor is the founder of the company and his aim was to train Life Insurance professionals who would have a sense of integrity, passion, and love for their profession. To date, FFL USA has provided mentorship to more than 500 agents who have been able to make around $100,000 in insurance sales. Thus, Andrew was able to achieve his goals.

On being asked about his future plans and aspirations, Andrew said that he wishes to be a role model for his son Atlas. He also wants to help others attain financial freedom and break from the curse of a middle-class lifestyle. Moreover, he wants people to finally do things they love instead of wasting all their time in the rat race of life. In terms of professional ventures, he has already partnered Family First Life USA with Integrity Marketing Group, of whom Andrew Taylor is also a managing partner. They are sure to attain even greater heights and help even more families in the near future.

