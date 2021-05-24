The journey of Bollywood’s star promoter, Rajender Singh

When talking about the role of a promoter, it is an ideal combination of mixing cultural diversity, an international scale of exposure for the celebrities, and creating an identity. A good promoter always knows what to hide and what to highlight. Rajender Singh Pahl is one such name who is counted among the top-grade promoters, especially in the Bollywood industry. An Indian American entrepreneur, an author, the President of Star Promotions Inc., Rajender Singh Pahl is prominently known as Bollywood Stars Promoter.

Growing up in the state of Rajasthan, India, Rajender pursued graduation in Psychology from Shaheed Bhagat Singh College, India. Later on, he moved to the US and began his career in event management, gradually gaining popularity by acting as a promoter for Bollywood celebrities. An influential career maker and highly accomplished source of promotion, Rajender Singh Pahl is widely recognized as the man who brings together the entire Bollywood industry.

The brightest of actors and celebrities have had acquaintances with Rajender right from their very days of struggle. Moreover, adding to his lists of achievements he has also led the promotion of the Hindi Cinema stardom not only in the country but even internationally. The fact that Indian actors and actresses are so critically acclaimed and appreciated in North America undeniably holds a lot of contribution coming from Rajender Singh Pahl. He has promoted and spread internationally the very Indian culture and heritage.

Having arranged over 125 large-scale shows in India and more than 10 International events in America, Rajender Singh Pahl has also led the happening of many concerts, plays, tours, etc. in chic locations of Houston, San Jose, Orlando, Los Angeles, New York, and Chicago. A Hindi play ‘Mera Woh Matlab Nahi Tha’, Shahrukh Khan’s ‘SLAM’ concert, Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Unforgettable’, and ‘Dream Team’ live concert are some of the exceptionally well-organized events with massive popularity and audience base.

Star Promotions Event Management Company also holds the credit of bringing an Indian singer, composer, and lyricist, Ilayaraaja to America, who with his magic of ascending notes delightfully charmed a crowd of 4000 in Houston. Through his company ‘Star Promotions’, Rajender Singh Pahl successfully bridges the gap between the magnificent Indian culture and talent and the outside world.

Moreover, Rajender Singh Pahl is also an author of an Indian bestseller titled ‘Vatan Se Door (Away From Motherland)’. Pertaining to his shining success, he also received recognition from a US Governor Minister, County Judge, and Mayor. For his first publication called ‘Vatan Se Door’, Minister Moe Sihote of British Columbia also issued a written statement appreciating and congratulating Rajender Singh Pahl. He also organized an event called “Kucch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai” at Plainfield High School and the Centre for Performing Arts in Sewell, New Jersey, and was awarded a proclamation from the Governor himself. Adding more to his name, he also received a proclamation from Harris County Judge Ed Emmett on August 2, 2008, on the premiere of his event ‘Unforgettable Tour’ at Toyota Centre. The day was proclaimed as ‘Bollywood Day’ by the judge in Harris County, Texas.

Owing to the very famous SLAM tour, Houston City Mayor, Anise D. proclaimed September 19, 2014, as ‘Star Promotion SLAM! Day’ in Houston, Texas. This was one of the most memorable events set up by Rajender Singh Pahl, bringing together all the top Bollywood stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Farah Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Abhishek Bachchan.

Currently residing in Houston, Texas Rajender Singh Pahl occasionally flies to India in relation to all his self-organized mega-events. Marking his beginnings from the state of Rajasthan to being the epitome of leading Indian celebrities, their talent, and culture, he clearly defines what it means living out of the box. Undoubtedly, with his immense knowledge, perseverance, and over 20 years of experience in the field, Rajender Singh Pahl is bound to achieve more path-breaking winnings in the coming years.

