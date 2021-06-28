The journey of my life- Deepak Goyal owner of Designgiri

Now you become an owner of a big graphic design company. Do you choose this path after the 12th or not?

Deepak Goyal: Engineering has been a trend for many centuries. Many people think there is no better option for a job than engineering. I am also from this generation. So, after 12th I also go for engineering to get a better job by which I can secure my life. But everything is not for everyone.

I did not find any interest in engineering. Maths paper has become a disaster for me. I want to try reading but where a person did not get any interest in how they interact with this field. Like those days gone and my interest decreased.

With bad preparation, I gave my first semester, and guess what. I failed in three subjects out of five subjects. Still, I thought about my family. I did not have any path to choose then. So, I continued it for 3 years. But nothing improved. I failed math six times. So then I think I should go for another option. Because engineering is not my type of Field.

How is your family? If they support you or not?

Deepak Goyal: Then my family was with me. I am too lucky to have a supportive family. If they did not support me then I could not do anything. So, when I told them I was not able to do engineering anymore they instructed me to choose a field in which I found interest. Then after wasting a full three years, I chose to do a diploma in Graphic Designing.

I chose an institution and joined there as a student. Then guess what. I fell in love with this field. I started to feel like this is the only thing which I can do every time without feeling bored. I always came with an A grade on every assignment.

Tell us something about your Instagram page.

Deepak Goyal: My friends, family members, and teachers liked my work and they suggested that I should share it through social media. So randomly I created an Instagram page named Designgiriindia and started to share my work. After some days I noticed that my followers started to increase. They loved my work too much. And slowly my page became bigger.

After some time, people offered me to work for them. As I got a lot of followers, plenty of people came to know about my work. And I got a lot of orders and clients as well as they liked it. I got orders from abroad too.

How did you start your company?

In 2019 I completed Research and development (R&D) in the field of the salon. This year, in November I launched my first salon. I hired some employees and made a team. Our team has decided to expand it as a chain all over India starting with four in Indore till 2022.

The name of my company is Designgiri India. We are working with more than 300+ Brands. Our company is working on designing logos, creative websites.

Right now, we are handling almost 60+ brand pages.

What is your biggest dream when you are in college?

Deepak Goyal: When I was in college, I loved social work with some of my friends. I started an NGO. The only motive of our team is to pass knowledge. Because knowledge is a gift by which one can go forward in their life. We found some areas where children are not able to go to school and taught them. We taught them about the importance of going to school. We help those students who want to go to school. We contributed funds out of our savings and enrolled around 80 kids in school and till now we are able to teach 450 students. This was one of my dreams which we made true. And the smile of those little charms is priceless for me.

So how do you feel now?

Deepak Goyal: There are a lot of people who give up after a failure. My life taught me not to give up and there is always an option. If I give up after my failure, I will not be able to be this Deepak Goyal. So, I am proud of myself for not giving up and choosing a field for what I actually come for.

