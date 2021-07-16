The living legend Mr. Dhanraj Pillay celebrates his birthday with MG Gloster

MG Mumbai wishes a Happy birthday to The Legendry, Padma Shri Awardee, International Hockey Player and Former Captain of the Indian National Hockey Team Mr. Dhanraj Pillay who has been a Weaving past defender with ease, slick skills and an extremely capable leader, he is also the only Hockey player to have taken part in 4 World Cups, Olympic Finals, Champions Trophies and Asian Games each.

It was indeed an honour for Ms. Nidhi Modi- Director MG Mumbai, to hand over the keys of India’s First autonomous level- 1 * premium SUV The MG GLOSTER.

It isn’t just another car; it’s a car that thinks only about you. Your safety, your comfort. All the time. With its many intuitive features and personalization options, it remembers what you like and want. It adapts and adjusts for you. When you take it for a spin, it looks out for you, doesn’t let you drift away or get in a tight spot. All it thinks about is, how you drive. What’s ahead of you? What could be your next move? One could say that the GLOSTER has just one thing on its mind. You. What would you call such a car? At MG, we call it the selfless car. #TheSelflessCar.

MG Mumbai is a part of Gautam Modi Group and has been Dealer Partner for MG since their inception in India. In July 2021 MG has completed 2 years of operations and MG Mumbai has delivered 3000 plus cars. They have three showrooms in Mumbai which are located in South Mumbai, Western Mumbai & Suburban Mumbai.

Along with these a huge facility of After sales are located in South Mumbai & Western Mumbai to cater the customers need. MG Mumbai has become the new landmark and preferred car buying destination for people from all leagues be it Celebrities, Professionals, Business Men etc. Visit MG Mumbai today to explore more.

Disclaimer: This content is released by Digpu News Network. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.