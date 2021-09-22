The “Maharaja” song for WWE’s Jinder Mahal by Lazarus, Raftaar, Sikander & Manj

Dr. Khan aka Lazarus is a Detroit-based Pakistani American rapper who runs an independent record company called Laz Army Records while at the same time practicing as a full time physician. He has toured the world with the legendary Wu-Tang Clan and is an international rap phenomenon.

Lazarus has released his latest collaboration "Maharaja," which features artists Raftaar and Sikander Kahlon and was produced by RDB’s very own Manj Musik. It's a rap collaboration featuring some of the Desi Hip Hop industry's biggest names and it has taken the youth by storm. This song has about 5 million views on YouTube and is one of the most popular songs recently in India.

The song "Maharaja" was released as the theme music for Jinder Mahal who is a Canadian professional wrestler currently signed by WWE for his SummerSlam 2021 grudge match against Drew Mclntyre. It was composed and performed by Lazarus, Raftaar, Sikander Kahlon and Manj Musik, and it is a masterclass collaboration that offers top tier lyricism in 3 different languages, that being English, Hindi and Punjabi.

“Maharaja” is a song about an underdog who leads the way, emphasizing the importance of not judging individuals based on their appearance, race or creed. Jinder Mahal has returned stronger and better after taking a sabbatical from the ring. Dedicated and unaffected in the face of adversity, the ring's throne has been attained by him. He has arrived with towering majesty in order to win not by muscle but by education and purpose.

Jinder is the first person of Indian descent to ever win a WWE championship, and he isn't stopping there; he has a long path ahead of him, and this song, "Maharaja," is a representation of his mindset and passion towards his future goals and triumphs. Lazarus, Raftaar, Sikander Kahlon and Manj Musik have demonstrated themselves superbly in this indie style hip-hop track that has garnered attention for its beautiful lyrics as well as its grooving music which sounds ready for a battle cry.

