The most promising school in Central India, Sherringwood World School

India, 31st August 2021: A very hungry caterpillar stuffs itself with leaves, grows plumper and longer, as around itself it weaves. A shiny chrysalis inside a cocoon turns out to be a boon. With persistence, it hangs from a tree, and hatches into a butterfly, celebrating its jubilee.

During this life-changing transformation, the paramount role is played by the cocoon. A pupa without a cocoon is synonymous with a body without a skeleton. Similarly, a child with no education is a life with no direction. ‘Schools are the building blocks of life, this phrase can be interpreted as ‘Correct schools are the legos of the child’s mind’. So, the question arises, how to choose the correct school for our children?

The many answers are: An ideal school must practice equality among students, where everyone feels confident in their skin. The school premises should receive abundant sunlight, paired with airy classrooms. A sense of adequate safety is a must because a school is a child’s second home. The teacher-student ratio should be appropriate. Alongside, the teachers must be well-qualified to hone the students’ emotions and intelligence. A big playground is essential where the child sweats away his/her day constructively.

Sherringwood was founded in 2012 as a kindergarten establishment, where young children aged 1.8-3 were admitted. Through metamorphosis and prudent foresight, it has transformed itself into a Senior School, with Grades I-VIII.

The curriculum must be modified periodically, according to the education policies of the Ministry of Education (MoE). Scholastic and co-scholastic education must co-exist. You might wonder, “Does such a school even exist? If yes, will it fit in our budget”? The answer is a yes. Sherringwood World School is an English medium, CBSE-affiliated, co-educational school located in the city of Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Very soon, they are coming up with their brand new, 8 acres, state-of-the-art campus.

“I have a vision. Each day, I work to build on it”, says Mr. Anirrud Vyas, the Director at Sherringwood. A firm educationist, he and his wife, Mrs. Prachi Kasliwal Dashora are the instigators of the school. "Since progression is the key, our upcoming campus would be a spectacle to see," they smile. "It will be a Green School, where nature would inspire. Away from the hustle-bustle of the city, this modern, yet rustic school shall have an Open Air Theatre, Olympic-size swimming pool, laboratories, library, all the major sports, classrooms with natural sunlight and air, 24/7 CCTV surveillance, and this is just to start." Prachi adds "I am a child at heart. I know what this heart wants. Lots of love, knowledge, and a positive attitude. At Sherringwood, we are determined to provide all this to our students.”

Sherringwood was founded in 2012 as a kindergarten establishment, where young children aged 1.8-3 were admitted. Through metamorphosis and prudent foresight, it has transformed itself into a Senior School, with Grades I-VIII. At present, Sherringwood runs its operations from three campuses, spread over 12,000 square feet of land. The two pre-primary wings have an impeccable warmth. Since play is the highest form of research, here, the little ones are trained through messy and creative fun. Senses are stimulated by indulging them in brain development activities.

For the Annual Sports Day, students begin practicing months in advance. Drills, March Past, competitions like long jump, Shot Put and relay races grace the occasion.

‘The age is tender, the clay is wet, we are the sculptors of the little ones who hardly rest’. Precisely so, at Sherringwood, gross motor skills are developed through energy-boosting sessions. For the Annual Sports Day, students begin practicing months in advance. Drills, March Past, competitions like long jump, Shot Put and relay races grace the occasion. This major event, along with Carpe Diem, the Annual Function of the school are wondrous times when students bubble with enthusiasm.

The third campus includes the Foundation and the Preparatory wings. Here, the students of Grade I-V are taught with ingenuity and competence. Covid times are difficult, more for the students, due to lack of communication and exposure. To compensate, online classes at Sherringwood are dynamically structured. The core subjects are taught in detail, assessments are conducted and online competitions like The Talent Show, The Debate, etc. are held to boost the morale of the Sherringites. The school also hosts informative, live programs on social media platforms to engage its students in abundant aesthetic knowledge. No wonder, the motto of the school is ‘By Knowledge, We Shall Lead’.

For more details, email: reception@sherringwood.com or visit Sherringwood World School

Contact No.: 78989 00111

Follow on Instagram and Facebook

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by SRV Media. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.