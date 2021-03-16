The new avatar of the post-Covid MBA

The modern-day MBA is practically unrecognizable for students of the 90s and 2000s. It's more modular than ever before as institutions are joining hands to offer courses. The modern MBA is also more global in character and multi-disciplinary. For eg; a cursory look at the curriculum of the Universal Business School Mumbai reveals subjects such as data management and integration, data visualization & analysis, machine learning & deep learning, business process innovation, UX/UI centered product design and digital transformation, etc are not the traditional subjects an MBA is known to teach.

Commenting on the metamorphosis of the management degree, Tarun Anand, the Chairman of the Universal Business School says, “Newer jobs require that people either know how to use technology or how to build it. Hence, the inclusion of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), into management education is imperative for students aspiring for the best job placements. Our PGDM program offers artificial intelligence (AI) for business, introduction to applied analytics, predictive modeling etc.”

But tech-based MBA is just one of the big trends- among many others.

Here’s how India’s top management institutions are supercharging their MBA degrees.

1. Collaborations:

The rising popularity of micro-credentials and stackable degree qualifications has changed the way a business school functions; there is an opportunity for management colleges to expand revenue-generating activities and evolve into more comprehensive organizations. They are delivering more programs online, moving into new geographical regions, and expanding into more specialty areas. More and more institutions are “unbundling” their operations and sharing control of their programs with other institutions.

For eg; SPJIMR has collaborated with Intellipaat to offer a comprehensive digital marketing course. IIM Bangalore has an International Immersion module as part of their one-year MBA program with Fudan University’s School of Management in Shanghai. The Universal Business School has collaborated with Cardiff School of Management and IIM-Indore for their one-year Global MBA program that offers specializations such as Finance, Marketing, HR and Logistics & Supply chain.

These are eye-opening experiences for students, both rich in content as well as experience.

2. B-schools are walking the talk

MBA colleges have been teaching adaptability for many years. COVID has necessitated that they become adaptable themselves. As value-driven and cost-conscious students are questioning what the traditional MBA provides; business schools that have adapted to deliver value online and innovated their programs have seen windfall gains. The MBA continues to be one of the most valued degrees and hence, parents continue to seek refuge in its tried and tested provenance.

There is an elevated demand for management education, the world over. Nearly 3 in 4 full-time, two-year MBA programs have reported relative growth in applications and nearly 80 percent of Online MBA, Master of Finance and Master in Management programs have reported relative growth in applications. Business schools are also given greater flexibility- top schools like IIM Ahmedabad have allowed students to defer their course - in the COVID year. Examinations are monitored remotely as well- the Universal Business School has an AI-proctoring system for its examinations, through image capturing, video streaming, and screen capturing technologies. The system captures images of the candidate appearing for the exam after certain intervals (e.g. 30 seconds). It helps to identify and authorize exam candidates sitting at a remote location. The AI proctor can easily keep a tab on students through their web cameras. This also helps to save a lot of logistical costs.

3. Revival of executive education

A recent report suggests that there is a dip in hiring preference by companies after a candidate has completed 1-5 years of experience. This is a huge thumbs up for an executive MBA, which allows candidates to re-skill after five years in the workforce. Tarun Anand, however, cautions that a good executive MBA must be well-priced in todays’ times. As more and more professionals are reluctant to leave their jobs to enroll in full-time programs- an executive MBA has become more sought after.

Schools today are also competing globally to deliver locally. Faced with an extremely demanding and volatile job market, skills that are being valued by employers are changing constantly. The top-tier management institutions in India have been proactive and riding the change- rather than following it.

