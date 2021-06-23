The next diva of Bollywood is a Bengali bombshell: Rimi Dey Sarkar

The winner of Superwoman achievers award and fashion show 2021, organized by Kiran Golani was won by Rimi Sarkar. Rimi won this award on her merits, her pose, her talent, and her performance in the show.

Rimi Sarkar has worked on several music albums and movies in the last 2 years. She is a versatile actress. She has performed in many romantic music albums in different roles and characters. Her movie Jagga has a very outstanding performance which is highly liked and appreciated by the audience. She has seen the fastest growth in her career, as she stepped into Bollywood. It is an inevitable fact that the next diva of Bollywood is this Bengali bombshell, Rimi Dey Sarkar.

She was selected in the superwoman achievers show basis a stringent audition and poll by the audience for her ramp walk and stylist, pose performance on the stage.

Her level of confidence and elegance won several hearts in the show. She comes across as a lively, cheerful, bubbly actress who knows to impress her audience with her style and performance.

Also, her audition involved a thorough Q & A round that Rimi cleared on the forte of her intellect.

She is not just beautiful and hardworking, but she is also talented and compassionate. Her social work for orphans and the homeless and soft-hearted approach to the underprivileged shows how emotionally matured and loving she is.

She believes beyond the showbiz and her this quality wins the heart of many. She does social work and charity wholeheartedly and not to get the attention of the paparazzi, to get herself trending in the news, which is an indication of her true heroic spirit.

