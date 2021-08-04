The Parul University Campus becomes one of the Nations Must-live Destinations

The World Institutional Ranking’s recently conducted MHW Rankings 2021 placed Gujarat-based Parul University in the topmost position amongst the leading best Universities in India. The University was awarded the 9th rank for Best University Campus Life in India, due to the efforts and commitment which the University has been exhibiting in providing the best learning ecosystem to over 28 000 students. The ranking also gave Parul University a spot amongst the top A1 band Institutions of Excellence for its display of excellence in creating a campus harbouring the best of student innovation, creative expression, and dynamism. This ranking also comes after the University’s manifold efforts particularly during the pandemic period, to cater to the welfare needs of its students by developing its campus surroundings in a student-friendly and academically hospitable manner.

The Mental Health and Wellbeing Rankings (MHW), have been designed with the goal and purpose of measuring the teaching methodologies and the non-academic induced initiatives and activities which complement the learning process and develop the overall welfare of the students during the course of their studies. This has been one of the leading areas through which Parul University has been actively developing, so as to provide its students with a sound learning environment and the best campus atmosphere. With students from all the 29 states of India and over 56 Nationalities, Parul University has successfully turned its campus into the most dynamic learning environment which looks after not only the academic needs of the students but also their overall, physical and mental wellbeing.

The University has been constantly upscaling its campus facilities to create an atmosphere for students to feel at home even while they are away from home. The University’s amenities including its 10,000 student capacity hostels have been designed in the most student-friendly way. Even while the students have been learning from home, Parul University has been bringing the significance of mental wellness right in the students’ homes. The University has been making use of Yourdost, an online mental wellness platform that has been providing the students with the ideal mental tools to navigate both their academic lives and their personal lives. Through its faculties and lecturers, the University has also been creating an engaging learning experience for all its students through interactive, creative, and flexible teaching pedagogies, which are adjustable and flexible enough to meet the personalised learning needs of every student.

The University’s campus community has become a modern-day learning metropolis, with state-of-the-art infrastructure, strategically designed to enhance the quality of life for every student during the course of their Parul University learning journey. From recreational facilities to energizing indoor and outdoor sporting complexes and the most diversified cuisines from the top multi-chains, the PU campus has become a must-live destination for students. Through its 750 bedded multi-specialty hospital, Parul Sevashram Hospital, the University has also been catering to all the healthcare needs of its students with the highest form of efficiency and a high standard of quality care. “The Award for the 9th Best University for Campus life is truly a remarkable achievement for us as a university. This is a true reflection of our student first policy and creating for them the best standards of quality education”, said the University’s Vice President, Dr. Parul Patel.

