"The Popsicles", Early Learning Centre Hosted 'Green Diwali Carnival'

Ms. Kanika Chawla, Founder & Director of The Popsicles situated at Punjabi Bagh, Delhi has inaugurated the program along with lamp lighting and Ganpati Vandana, with their students, parents, Guest of Honours, and the whole team.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This Eco-Friendly carnival was held under the able leadership of Ms. Kanika Chawla, Founder & Director at 'The Popsicles' to celebrate, learn and create a common platform for kids and parents to play and enjoy the bonds of togetherness while the director herself addressed them to gift them healthy future with fresh air to breath this Diwali. She initiated the campaign "Clean Diwali Green Diwali" by students saying no to crackers and pledging to planting more trees.

To represent her words the team has organised a few activities like pottery making, Diya Decoration, Candle Decoration, Tattoo Art using organic colours. Later they have added meaning to it by planting a tree in the kid's painted pots. The team also build a space for free play along with Music, Dance, and Picture space so they can enjoy every bit of it. To steal, the show, a famous magician from India's Got Talent entertained the kids well. Students were glued to their seats and enjoyed alot. There was a wonderful on the spot talent hunt show, where each kid represented their unique qualities and talents.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The programme concluded with the Certificate Distribution and Felicitation Ceremony.

The Popsicles' objective was suitably met when all the kids and parents promised to celebrate the Clean and Green Diwali. The Popsicles' team believes in providing new-age learning programs to children which will open the doors of opportunity to every child and keep them imbibing the skills which they need to adapt and realise their dreams.

Founder & Director, Ms. Kanika Chawla announced the future endeavours of The Popsicles. She mentioned, "For the overall holistic development of kids we are starting modules like New age life skills, Artificial Intelligence and Robotics, Design Thinking, STEM Learning, Social Emotional Learning, Mindfulness, Holistic Development, and Creative Learning". This raised curiosity amongst parent's while she added that, "Also, we want our kids to get the national and international exposure as an all-round performer for which we are coming up with programs like Innovation in early childhood, International Child Prodigy, Sapling Plantation & Donation Drives, dance forms like Hip-Hop and Jazz, workshops for Photography and Creative Art in formative years and other workshops to lay a strong foundation in early child's age. So many other international workshops for parents on holistic parenting and brain development and much more.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Guest of Honours also have graced the celebration and shared their views to empower children. Dr. Bella Mohan has narrated the importance of 'Garbh Sanskar' and influenced all to say no to firecrackers this Diwali. Whereby Ms. Ishneet Sahni has addressed the mothers to follow their passion religiously and their dreams will accomplish.

The Popsicles, Early Learning Centre is unique in its way, created a powerful impact on parents and children with the wonderful program which will develop the life learning skills in them with empathy and basic awareness towards environmental needs, and compassion towards each other.

Contact Number: +91-98105-55063/+91-99905-55033, Facebook: ThePopsicles, Insta: @ThePopsiclesOfficial, LinkedIn: ThePopsicles

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}