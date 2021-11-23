The price of Amitabh Bachchan's NFT by Beyondlife.club has soared to new heights

New Delhi, November 23: With NFT usage reaching an all-time high in India, the number of NFT pitches has increased significantly in the last quarter. Many celebrities have planned to launch the asset-backed NFT around the forthcoming season, noting the chance to monetize their online or digital content, which would otherwise have only produced likes or led to additional followers on social media.

beyondlife.club is one of the most dependable NFT Launchpad platforms, offering you the ideal option to illuminate your path to fame. It is the place where unpublished NFTs from celebrities and well-known people all around the world are released, making it the best and most trustworthy platform. In addition to artists, the site helps many brands, creators, and celebrities all around the world. On November 1st, Beyondlife.Club had the honors of launching Shri Amitabh Bachchan's unique NFTs on its platform, which proved to be a massive success.

BachchanSahab's NFT is a collection of limited edition digital collectibles starring the renowned rockstar. It covers some of his most special works, such as poetry in his voice, vintage posters, digital art, and Big B Punks.

Beyondlife.club debuted four major Big B collections. The collection features philosophical undertones of Madhushala in Amitabh's baritone as an NFT, allowing fans to acquire a recorded version of Madhushala handpicked by Amitabh Bachchan himself. The collection was auctioned off on November 4th for $756,00. Amitabh Bachchan's hand-painted and autographed antique posters are among the other collections. Each poster is a work of art in its own right. The artwork was auctioned off on the 4th of November for $94,052.

The Big B Punks, a collection of trademark crypto-style Amitabh Miniatures, are one of the most distinctive and greatest NFT arts collections. There is no doubt that BachchanSahab has been a success in all of his incarnations, and he will never be out of style. The Big B punks produced a repository of precisely crafted and curated art interpretations of Amitabh, in addition to their distinctive headgear, neckwear, haircuts, eyewear, and facial hair. On November 4th, the auction sold for $66,900.

Beyondlife.club website is well-designed and well-maintained, and you may choose the plan that best meets your needs. The Beyondlife.club's goal is to be inclusive, bringing together both famous and undiscovered gems on a single platform. It enables you to trade and sell NFTs at reasonable prices while earning a share of the profit. Beyondlife.club is a terrific idea that everyone should support.



Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Business Wire India. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.

