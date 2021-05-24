The rise of Ahmedabad as a world-class management education hub

Away from the metros and India’s Silicon Valley, a quiet revolution is brewing in the country’s tier-II cities. A whole bunch of startups is being incubated in research institutions that are fostering cutting-edge ideas and seeing the companies through their first steps. At least 90% of India’s startups are in six cities: Bengaluru, NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune and Chennai, according to NASSCOM. The statistics are skewed as they deal with only information technology companies, but the overall trend has been unmistakable in the past decade: startups form in a few big cities in the country.

There also clear signs that this is going to change. The immediate followers to the big cities are Ahmedabad and the likes, which are beginning to do well too.

Ahmedabad has incubators, mentors and a well-entrenched ecosystem for entrepreneurship. Its efforts are supplemented by education institutions of repute such as the Sant Kabir Institute of Professional Studies. In Ahmedabad’s several premier institutes there is engineering, management and design talent — and in short, many of the ingredients needed to start and run a successful startup today.

Pre-pandemic and even during it, management was and has been, one of the most lucrative fields for students all over India, along with Engineering. This is evident from the fact every year millions of students continue taking CAT, XAT, CMAT, ATMA, MAT, GMAT for admission into reputed colleges of the country. However, only an astonishingly low percentage of these students manage to secure a seat in the highly prestigious IIMs of the country. And for those who do not clear CAT with a 90-95 percentile but still hold the MBA dream, Ahmedabad has come like a saviour with state-of-the-art institutions like the Sant Kabir Institute of Professional Studies. The dynamic selection process at SKIPS involves a weightage of:

• 45% for Screening Process (Aptitude Test – Group Discussion – Interview)

• 35% for CAT, XAT, CMAT, ATMA, MAT, GMAT scores.

• 15% for good performance in X Std and XII Std.

• 5% for participation in Sports / Extra-curricular activities / Gender diversity

This unique selection process makes Sant Kabir Institute of Professional Studies a huge crowd puller. Students get a potent curriculum and exposure of the top-notch quality along with fantastic placements opportunities.

As a matter of fact, SKIPS and many other reputed and innovative institutions of the country are coming up in Ahmedabad. There was a time when Pune and Bengaluru had monopoly in terms of being the management hubs of India, but the narrative seems to be shifting towards Ahmedabad, slowly but surely. This shift has meant that every year millions of students throng Ahmedabad in search of good quality management education and with the presence of institutions like SKIPS, Ahmedabad seldom disappoints.

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Digpu News Network. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.