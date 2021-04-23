The road toward financial empowerment with EZ Capital

EZ Capital, the brand name for Exclusive Leasing and Finance Private Limited (ELFPL), is a regulated Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) registered with the RBI under the Companies Act 1956. Registered in 1984, the non-deposit-making company serves as a much-needed bridge between capital market investors and emerging sectors.

With its registered office in New Delhi, EZ Capital has branches in Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Delhi.EZ Capital is founded by Mr. Vijay Bhandari and Mr. Ashish Bhandari. The company aims to provide credit to low-income households in two- and three-tier cities to cater to the vast potential of borrowers in the underbanked space.

A belief in India’s promising emerging sectors

EZ Capital firmly believes that the underbanked emerging sectors are a vital part of the country’s economic growth engine. Through debt investments in them, the company is trying to fuel their progress and ensure access, growth, and prosperity for all.

With this mission, EZ Capital is working towards quicker and easier credit opportunities, especially for the disadvantaged sections, through easy “doorstep” documentation and fast processing, easy monthly instalments using electronic clearing, easy loan insurance availability, and attractive interest rates. Besides, its cashflow-based transparent lending model strives to augment the confidence of emerging sectors in need of easy credit.

Offering assistance to diverse financial requirements

EZ Capital caters to a range of customers – from retail and corporate. The company believes in the power of diversification, and works towards a range of areas in need of planned lending. Some of their products and services include –

Wholesale lending

EZ Capital provides hassle-free and quick loans to other NBFCs and financial institutions in two- and three-tier cities, with the aim to assist the weaker sections of society who cannot approach banks for their needs, and vice versa, but have the potential to grow. The company also offers extensive support to MFI companies that provide loans to Self Help/ Joint Liability groups involved with small- and medium-sized enterprises and self-employed persons in rural and semi-urban areas.

Loans against property

The company offers loans to small- and medium- enterprises against properties in those remote regions where even banks fail to reach to encourage individuals and groups by fulfilling their working capital requirement.

Co-lending arrangement/ business correspondence

EZ Capital offers loans to NBFCs catering to niche markets of Two-Wheelers and related fields for their onward lending to other borrowers. Sharing an association with other lenders allows EZ Capital to disburse an agreed-upon percentage of loan amounts while also assisting numerous NBFCs to extend loans effortlessly.

During the pandemic crisis, as the demand for two-wheelers rose in the light of limited public transportation and social distancing rules, EZ Capital tied up with a leading two-wheeler vehicle loan provider in North India, and assisted in their expansion.

“There are thousands of business ideas in India today. Some of them start in a city, some in towns and yet others in rural areas. To us, town and rural entrepreneurship can act as the panacea for problems like poverty, economic disparity, unemployment and gender disparities. This is why we encourage and support more entrepreneurs from these places, giving them a chance to grow by providing them with the funds they need,” saysVijay Bhandari Director of EZ Capital.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.

EZ Capital, the brand name for Exclusive Leasing and Finance Private Limited (ELFPL), is a regulated Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) registered with the RBI under the Companies Act 1956. Registered in 1984, the non-deposit-making company serves as a much-needed bridge between capital market investors and emerging sectors. With its registered office in New Delhi, EZ Capital has branches in Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Delhi.EZ Capital is founded by Mr. Vijay Bhandari and Mr. Ashish Bhandari. The company aims to provide credit to low-income households in two- and three-tier cities to cater to the vast potential of borrowers in the underbanked space. A belief in India’s promising emerging sectors EZ Capital firmly believes that the underbanked emerging sectors are a vital part of the country’s economic growth engine. Through debt investments in them, the company is trying to fuel their progress and ensure access, growth, and prosperity for all. With this mission, EZ Capital is working towards quicker and easier credit opportunities, especially for the disadvantaged sections, through easy “doorstep” documentation and fast processing, easy monthly instalments using electronic clearing, easy loan insurance availability, and attractive interest rates. Besides, its cashflow-based transparent lending model strives to augment the confidence of emerging sectors in need of easy credit. MORE FROM THIS SECTION Sujata Pandey: A media panelist, women's right activist 'Staying in shape is the toughest,' says renowned fitness trainer, Omkar Singh Mehul Parashar manifests himself as a social activist with his progressive ideas Possessor of true talent, Anuj Kumar Ojha Offering assistance to diverse financial requirements EZ Capital caters to a range of customers – from retail and corporate. The company believes in the power of diversification, and works towards a range of areas in need of planned lending. Some of their products and services include – Wholesale lending EZ Capital provides hassle-free and quick loans to other NBFCs and financial institutions in two- and three-tier cities, with the aim to assist the weaker sections of society who cannot approach banks for their needs, and vice versa, but have the potential to grow. The company also offers extensive support to MFI companies that provide loans to Self Help/ Joint Liability groups involved with small- and medium-sized enterprises and self-employed persons in rural and semi-urban areas. Loans against property The company offers loans to small- and medium- enterprises against properties in those remote regions where even banks fail to reach to encourage individuals and groups by fulfilling their working capital requirement. Co-lending arrangement/ business correspondence EZ Capital offers loans to NBFCs catering to niche markets of Two-Wheelers and related fields for their onward lending to other borrowers. Sharing an association with other lenders allows EZ Capital to disburse an agreed-upon percentage of loan amounts while also assisting numerous NBFCs to extend loans effortlessly. During the pandemic crisis, as the demand for two-wheelers rose in the light of limited public transportation and social distancing rules, EZ Capital tied up with a leading two-wheeler vehicle loan provider in North India, and assisted in their expansion. “There are thousands of business ideas in India today. Some of them start in a city, some in towns and yet others in rural areas. To us, town and rural entrepreneurship can act as the panacea for problems like poverty, economic disparity, unemployment and gender disparities. This is why we encourage and support more entrepreneurs from these places, giving them a chance to grow by providing them with the funds they need,” saysVijay Bhandari Director of EZ Capital. Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.