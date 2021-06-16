The Sevron Foundation & Abhay Kumar contribute to society

Abhay Kumar is a bright name on the list of famous contributors to society. He is reaching out to innumerable underprivileged children through the NGO Sevron Foundation. The long-term vision of this organization is the welfare of the community at large. Furthermore, by establishing this NGO, Abhay Kumar wanted to build up a healthy society. His main aim is to strengthen society from different aspects. The number of illiterates and underprivileged children is growing in numbers in this century also. But that cannot be the future of India in any way. After all, education is the first step to creating a progressive nation.

Role of the founder

People know Abhay Kumar for his untiring support for women's empowerment and eradicate poverty. However, in the initial life, this great personality worked in ISRO. But later, he realized that is what he actually wanted to do. Therefore, he resigned from the prestigious post and chose the selfless path of working for the people. With loads of dreams in mind, he founded the NGO called Sevron Foundation. He also supported the move of the Government for Beti Bachao Beti Padhao and got involved in its promotional activities. Thus, Abhay is a renowned social activist at present.

Not just the activities, he is acknowledged with various awards. For the outstanding performance for social welfare, Mr. M. Venkaiah Naidu awarded him the Minister of Urban Development title. He gave a lot of efforts during the hard days of the COVID-19 pandemic. To facilitate advanced health care, he donated two robots also to the AIIMS, New delhi. For the digital and contactless communication and examination, the robots worked in place of the doctors. Several people saluted Kumar for this wonderful approach & he has also received appreciation letter from PROF. Randeep Guleria, Director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences Delhi.

More deeds of Sevron

It was not easy for the nobleman to connect with so many people in India. Hence, Sevron Foundation comes into the picture to keep the process of helping others going. A significant initiative on its part helped even the disabled to witness a new day with new hope. Moreover, Kumar thought for the betterment of the environment too. So, he took steps to plant more than one lakh trees in various states of India. Just not these, in recent years, more than 600 disabled people received tri-cycles from the Sevron Foundation. Undoubtedly, the contribution of this man and his organization is unparalleled.

According to Abhay, the most powerful weapon to fight any major problem is education. Therefore, he is up to several initiatives to provide quality education to more people. To fulfill his dream, Sevron is really doing a brilliant job by supporting thousands of underprivileged children. After all, having a good life is the birthright of every single individual. By opening several schools in the backward areas of Uttarakhand, Bihar, etc., he is imparting education to many. However, the students need not pay any fees to study in these schools. It is commendable to think so much only to reconstruct society without thinking about his personal profits. As a result, numerous people consider him to be God for them. The feeling is just unexplainable for Abhay Kumar.

