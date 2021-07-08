The Social Revolution: ChekMarc focused on positivity, privacy and security

It’s typically easier to explain the past than anticipate the future. It’s also easier to discuss issues and problems than it is to develop and implement solutions to those problems. Much of the talk today about social media is about the problems with it that are growing exponentially. The solution to these problems is not an easy one. ChekMarc, a new entrant to social media in 2021, founded by Vrinda Johnson and Marc Kaplan, believe it will take a Social Revolution to address the issues. They have focused on developing a free global online social platform that they hope will usher in a new era of social media, focused on a different and more positive experience online.

Sites such as Facebook and Twitter that launched years ago with the best of intentions and have undoubtedly provided tremendous value to the world. They have also become safe havens for people who want to bully, be negative, and spread misinformation. They have become platforms that divide societies, spew hatred, and prey on the misinformed. They have learned to achieve profitable growth through using unethical technology that amplifies what people want to hear, regardless of truths. And they invade your privacy by mining every bit of digital information they can from you and selling you to others for their profit.

These issues don’t mean they do not still provide tremendous good. They do. They enable people to have a voice who need one. They connect people to each other and that often creates good. They enable individuals and other businesses to create economic value. For this article we will leave out the antitrust concerns around monopolistic and anti-competitive behavior. The point is that they still do tremendous good and have the ability if governed differently, to provide a level of value to society that few others can.

It is the governance of these companies, not the technology itself that has failed us. These companies have become so large and powerful that they are difficult to regulate, and they have chosen to avoid making serious attempts to eradicate the issues pervasive with their platforms. They could if they wanted to. To be clear they have become this powerful because people find personal value in interacting on their platform. And while the challenges with these platforms are well known and widely discussed, it does not stop good people with good intentions from continuing to use their platforms. As a result, they have no compelling financial reason to substantially alter what they are doing, only a moral one.

The changes that are needed will not come from within these companies. It will come from a Social Revolution from new companies seeking to offer a different set of experiences for people. ChekMarc seeks to be at the forefront of that and begin to offer some amount of counterbalance to the online options available to people today. ChekMarc’s aim is to begin a Social Revolution that counterbalances the online negativity and toxicity that is perpetuated, enabled and supported by the major social media platforms today. ChekMarc is a free global online social platform that enables people to give and get guidance for free in a community where people support one another. No ads, no negativity, no promotion of fake news, no popularity contests such as “likes” and “shares”, and no mechanism to enable trolling and cyber-bullying. If you are looking to achieve a goal in life or to help someone else achieve a goal, be it about fitness, health, career, hobbies, parenting or any other topic, ChekMarc provides you access to people around the world to engage with one-on-one or in communities.

ChekMarc made very deliberate decisions about its values and wove them into the fabric of their product. First and foremost, ChekMarc wants to be a place of positivity where people uplift and support one another to achieve goals in life. It’s ask is simple. Be part of its global community if you want to be respectful and helpful to one another. It is a purpose driven site focused on helping people improve their lives. As such, it does not create space for people to talk about themselves or provide updates on their lives to others. They are not bad things and there are plenty of other places online to do that. But ChekMarc wants to focus on building a community whose sole focus is to better the lives of its members. This is part one of a Social Revolution- - creating a compelling purpose.

Step two is making it real. ChekMarc has focused all of its energy on creating an environment where people can come together in a positive way to help and uplift each other, rather than allowing negativity and toxicity to spread. If you are looking for a platform to be negative, troll or bully people, go somewhere else. ChekMarc is unapologetic about its use of technology to moderate content and its ask of the community to self-regulate and monitor behavior. It does not mind removing people from its platform who do not conform to its community guidelines. There is no tolerance for toxic behavior.

The founders of ChekMarc also believe that privacy, safety and trust are at the core of enabling positive experiences online. ChekMarc enables every member to verify their identity if they want to. You don’t need to be famous or a leading influencer to get a verified mark next to your name. At the same time, ChekMarc protects your privacy by enabling you to remain confidential on the site up until the time you and someone else have agreed to connect. They also guard your personal privacy by not selling your data to any third party. They have no advertising at all. ChekMarc does many more things to create a positive experience, some of which are subtle such as the decisions they made around the standard size of their communities, not having popularity contests via “shares” and “likes”, and not allowing people to charge money for their guidance.

The third part of the Social Revolution is not something ChekMarc controls. It is something you control. ChekMarc has created an alternative platform for interacting online. But people have to join the revolution for it to take hold. ChekMarc understands that driving change is difficult. It asks that people download their app or go to their website, be part of this change, and grow as they grow. If you are looking for another Facebook or Twitter you will be disappointed. It is not meant to be a fresher version of Facebook or Twitter. It is a different purpose with a different experience. One that is focused only on creating good and improving the lives of its members. For many this should be refreshing!

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.