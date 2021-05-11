The success story of Govind Dhiman, founder of Digi Hind Private Limited

Govind Dhiman is a digital marketing expert. He is the founder of Digi Hind Private Limited and an inspiring entrepreneur. There is no doubt that if any person chooses the internet for business, it would be excellent.

An essential benefit of digital marketing is there is no need to go anywhere to make your career. You just need one laptop and a proper internet connection. Digital marketing is a quickly growing field, and all marketing experts want to improve their career and brighten as Digital Marketing specialists.

Govind Dhiman also chooses to brighten his career as a digital marketing expert or entrepreneur. He has a long and struggling story and faces several problems in his success that inspires us a lot. That's only the reason to introduce Govind Dhiman. Excited? So, what are we waiting for? Let's dive into the success story of Govind Dhiman.

Early life

Govind Dhiman was born on 1st January 1998 in Dhatrath village Jind, Haryana, and belongs to a middle-class family. He was doing a Civil Engg Diploma from G.B.N. Govt. Poly. Nilokheri. Karnal and also worked as a carpenter in his hostel to earn money. He also did some part-time jobs in Nilokheri because of his family's low financial background.

But he doesn't lose hope and tries new things to get a better life for his family. Govind Dhiman is a real example of a self-motivated and self-learning guy who never hesitated in doing part-time jobs.

Starting Of Digital Marketing Career

Govind Dhiman's digital marketing career starts with the distribution of pamphlets in front of Doon Valley Clg in Karnal, and his friend tells him to do so. His friend wants to start a digital marketing office in Nilokheri, and he needs a typist.

At that time, Govind Dhiman was also in search of a part-time job. So, he decided to work as a typist. That's what I like about Govind Dhiman.

One day he met a digital marketer Mr Navn Gupta, who wants to open a digital marketing agency. So, Govind Dhiman decided to start his career with him.

Govind Dhiman: CEO of Digi Hind Private Limited

Digi Hind Private Limited is a Karnal-based digital marketing agency, and Govind Dhiman is the C.E.O. of Digi Hind. He started Digi Hind Private Limited on 9 June 2020 during Covid-19 lockdown; at the age of just 23 years, he created a turnover of 1 crore in just 9 months.

He faced several problems in communicating with people because he belongs to a Haryanvi background. Govind Dhiman felt uncomfortable and was not able to speak when he met new people. So, he decided to avoid meetings with other people for approx two years.

At the age of 19, he build-up his confidence and decided to meet new people. Now, Govind Dhiman likes to meet new people and also speak confidently with them!

Social media presence

Govind Dhiman is also active on his social media and gives tips for digital marketing beginners. You can follow him on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn for digital marketing pro tips.

Some tips by Govind Dhiman to market any brand

Govind Dhiman loves to share his tips to help other people. Here are some tips by him:

Proper market research

Market research is the method of gathering relevant information regarding the requirements and choices of customers. It helps decide if there is a demand for a product or service and is essential in promoting any business.

According to Govind Dhiman, proper market research provides businesses with insight into customers' profiles and spending habits. It gives companies the data required for making good business choices. And Digital marketing allows businesses to examine their marketing campaigns in real-time and figure out what acts well and what needs to be fixed.

Find the problem of the user

After proper market research, you get to know what is needed in the market and what's not. And you also understand where the customer or user stucks in a problem. This step is going to work well when you have proper knowledge of the market.

Select the best product

After understanding the market requirements, it's time to choose your online business's best niche or product. After selecting the niche, you have to analyze your skills and interest in that particular niche. Then pick out the competitors from the market. Then it's time to check your niche and start working on it!

Optimize your content with a solution

Most possible, you are having a website for your online business. Hence, you have to move towards one of the most crucial aspects for getting online success. This aspect would be optimization. Several online marketers know how essential SEO is.

At the same time, it can be very complex to add optimized content continuously with all of the other necessary tasks of your business. Happily, several SEO agencies are available to aid you with the optimization of your website.

They are excellent at increasing the ranking of online businesses in Google search engine pages. They further enhance sources of traffic so that their customers can feel constant progress.

Use social media

Social media has become one of the central marketing platforms for digital marketing. Hence, some methods are very powerful. Several business owners tend only to post advertisements. While this is beneficial for verified businesses, small business partners and would only have this backfire.

A more helpful strategy is joining the community. Discovering appropriate communities and engaging with them can be very effective for you and your business. You can also communicate with the influencers in your niche. It can additionally take you a lot further towards your aims.

Try paid ads to target your audience

Social media has been a consistently effective method to engage with audiences and create a solid online appearance without any cost. But if you desire to make the most of your digital marketing resources, spend some funds on social media promotion or paid ads.

According to Govind Dhiman, by picking your most valuable social media platforms and using vital native advertising, you can change simply another social media page into a top lead generator!

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.

He was doing a Civil Engg Diploma from G.B.N. Govt. Poly. Nilokheri. Karnal and also worked as a carpenter in his hostel to earn money. He also did some part-time jobs in Nilokheri because of his family's low financial background. But he doesn't lose hope and tries new things to get a better life for his family. Govind Dhiman is a real example of a self-motivated and self-learning guy who never hesitated in doing part-time jobs. Starting Of Digital Marketing Career Govind Dhiman's digital marketing career starts with the distribution of pamphlets in front of Doon Valley Clg in Karnal, and his friend tells him to do so. 