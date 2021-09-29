The surge in India’s high-rises: A present-day requisite

In India, buildings that are constructed higher than 75 feet or 7-10 storeys are termed as high-rises and are a feasible product of our contemporary times. In the past decade, many metropolitan cities in India have emerged as a hub for the advent of new high-rise buildings with Mumbai indisputably leading the chain. With nearly 200 skyscrapers and 12,000 constructed high-rise buildings, Mumbai has the highest concentration of high-rises in India. It is also known to have the 7th highest number of high-rises in the world as well as the highest number of high-rises under construction.

Most of these sky-high buildings are residential. India is the second-most populated country in the world and so are all of its cities. With densely populated cities, a burst in trade operations, commercial activities and urban growth, metropolitan regions in the country are facing a surge—both in cost and kind. Property and land are beginning to be scarce and costly where tall buildings pose the best results for resolving such a problem by growing vertically through constructed structures and accommodating more people, than developing horizontally.

Factors such as continuous migration to metropolitans, decreasing space and the high density of population in cities like Delhi and Mumbai resulting in a congestion influx make high-rise buildings a necessary requisite in today’s day and age. The only practical way to meet the needs of the nation’s rising population while tackling the limited availability and expensive cost of land is to design and build tall and grow vertically.

The need for tall buildings and the ease of lockdowns adds to the residential demand in India also seeing an upsurge in both sales and launches from January-March 2021 reports Knight Frank, adding that it is 44% more than the same quarter last year with cities of Mumbai and Pune leading in both launches as well as sales due to discounts in stamp duty charges. JLL reports suggest that residential sales in Q1 2021 recovered to more than 90% of the volumes witnessed in Q1 2020 (pre-COVID) across the top seven cities and that the real estate markets of Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Pune surpassed the sales volumes of Q1 2020 while ANAROCK reported that Mumbai Metropolitan Region accounted for 30% of the overall sales across the top 7 cities in Q2 2021.

Dynamically changing trends such as remote working due to COVID-19, real estate investment options like REITs, desire for owning a home, need for foreign investors for valuable resources and availability of ready-to-move-in buildings actively encourages individuals to purchase houses.

Previously, high-rises were primarily driven by the emphasis on their structure but shifting trends and technological advancements in construction methods provide more creative and architectural freedom in modern times. The utility of sky-scrapers has changed from institutional functions to more of residential and mixed-use purposes. The modern use of innovative construction such as autoclaved aerated concrete blocks (AAC) over other conventional materials as a reasonable and sustainable substitute is being widely accepted in India even though its market remains in a nascent phase in the country.

While construction development is happening vertically in the country, high-rises also contribute to the planet in a sustainable manner by avoiding the loss of agricultural land, giving more plantation space, decreasing air pollution through travelling vertically, shortening distances, and decreasing dependence on roads and vehicles. Elevated buildings also look to make thebest use of compactness by minimizing physical footprint and housing a greater number of families in comparison to horizontal expansion, leaving more floor area for public spaces and refining the efficacy of land use.

An abundance of amenities in presently constructed tall buildings also makes high-rises a viable option of residence. Modern high rises in India offer easy accessibility to recreation parks, swimming pools, schools, shopping facilities and other community stations. Such towering structures are built to provide its residents with a convenient and socially balanced living environment fulfilling the need for privacy, using minimum energy and other natural resources such as natural lighting. High-rise living offers a prestigious status in bridging the need for prestigious spaces and aesthetics of high-aerial views of the city and secure developments such as the offerings of security personnel and round-the-clock CCTV. Additional conveniences such as elevators, furnished apartments, high-speed internet, and other utility setups are the basis for its residents.

Various projects have been instrumental in changing the landscape of the Navi Mumbai skyline, and one such project is Adhiraj Capital City by Adhiraj Constructions. Thoughtfully carved and crafted, the township development is innovative & iconic in terms of construction quality and design to disrupt the market and provide buyers with value for money. The project is redefining urban living for all of Navi Mumbai. It is considered to be the tallest high rise in all of the Navi Mumbai region, with unrivaled views of the hills and cityscape, giving the region a significant boost. Such innovative projects represent the best of Navi Mumbai with its culture, lifestyle, and commercial developments taking shape in the form of BKC 2, Golf Course, ISKCON Temple, Central Park, and the Metro, to name a few. The project's location is strategically situated in one of the smartly developed nodes of Navi Mumbai, located just off the Sion - Panvel Expressway and close to the Central Business District (CBD) in Belapur.

High-rise buildings, as a result, can be categorised as our present and our future requisite. With changing times, necessities, and concerns, building tall remains to be a viable solution, and the developing concept of vertical cities in India deems such a solution to be true.