The therapeutic baker Nikita Kalra, makes her dream true, via ‘Baking Tales’

Having sweet dishes is always like biting into little pieces of heaven. Add baked delicacies on that and one can find the perfect getaway in a bite. Nikita Kalra’s venture Baking Tales yields the yummiest and creamiest cakes and pastries in town. Baking Tales cover all the cravings the sweet tooth brings in play.

Nikita is a chef who has learnt chops of her job from the Taj Hotel, Mumbai. Her field of expertise lies in baking customised cakes. During the whole course of her venture, she has made it a point to take in each and every order to bake that comes her way. Nikita’s dedication towards her job and her customers has won her a lot of brownie points and good will in the market. Her social media presence is quite huge and boasts of 50k+ followers.

Nikita recently made her dreams come true as she launched her own bakery ‘Baking Tales’, based in Lucknow. The entrepreneur who sells happiness, (quite literally) dreams of opening many more of her Baking Tales franchises in the country, eventually growing her brand. Nikita Kalra is considered as one of the top and most popular bakers in India and her credibility only grows with each passing day.

The lady confesses that she had a sweet tooth since her childhood which led her passion to bake. Her ambitions grew after seeing her family relish her baked goods and support her dreams with big smiles on their faces. Baking with conviction, serving with love and delivering with happiness, makes Baking Tales and Nikita’s efforts so different from the rest.