The therapeutic baker Nikita Kalra, makes her dream true, via ‘Baking Tales’
- Nikita recently made her dreams come true as she launched her own bakery ‘Baking Tales’, based in Lucknow.
Having sweet dishes is always like biting into little pieces of heaven. Add baked delicacies on that and one can find the perfect getaway in a bite. Nikita Kalra’s venture Baking Tales yields the yummiest and creamiest cakes and pastries in town. Baking Tales cover all the cravings the sweet tooth brings in play.
Nikita is a chef who has learnt chops of her job from the Taj Hotel, Mumbai. Her field of expertise lies in baking customised cakes. During the whole course of her venture, she has made it a point to take in each and every order to bake that comes her way. Nikita’s dedication towards her job and her customers has won her a lot of brownie points and good will in the market. Her social media presence is quite huge and boasts of 50k+ followers.
Nikita recently made her dreams come true as she launched her own bakery ‘Baking Tales’, based in Lucknow. The entrepreneur who sells happiness, (quite literally) dreams of opening many more of her Baking Tales franchises in the country, eventually growing her brand. Nikita Kalra is considered as one of the top and most popular bakers in India and her credibility only grows with each passing day.
The lady confesses that she had a sweet tooth since her childhood which led her passion to bake. Her ambitions grew after seeing her family relish her baked goods and support her dreams with big smiles on their faces. Baking with conviction, serving with love and delivering with happiness, makes Baking Tales and Nikita’s efforts so different from the rest.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Redefining communication strategies for businesses: Udit Pathak of Media Mantra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DigiBank ASIA, Xebia forge partnership for launch of digital bank UNO
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AGF's walk organised on World Kidney Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nandan Jha is turning dreams to reality with his film institute, Placing Dreams
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Symbol from NEM, the next-generation enterprise-grade blockchain platform
- It also permits the creation of specialized digital assets, going beyond tokens to represent shares of stock, signatures, votes, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) or other currencies.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Paralysed dogs will walk again in Dog Home Foundation, say Kuldeep & Dhaval
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Psychologist Dr. Manjunath empowers professionals on the power of reading
- His marketing strategies and content both are unique.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Umaira Habib is setting benchmarks in industry with her startup ‘Honey n Beaute'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
7 Reasons to choose Grammarly for premium writing
- This tool has the capability of artificial intelligence technology built-in by which it can understand the context and provide various suggestions and corrections in the document.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The therapeutic baker Nikita Kalra, makes her dream true, via ‘Baking Tales’
- Nikita recently made her dreams come true as she launched her own bakery ‘Baking Tales’, based in Lucknow.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nora Fatehi, Pavitra Punia raise temperature at Asia's largest floating casino
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
G I Bazar- An initiative to help support PM Modi's Digital India Campaign
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dilraj Singh Nandha’s song, Titliaaan receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
We The Influencers to launch its merchandise on March 14
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ashmita Biswas: A talented ballet artist, dancing her way to her dreams
- Ashmita Biswas trained herself in Indian classical and creative dancing from the age of 5.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox