The unbreakable Akshay K Agarwal

“Main ishq ka raja hoon, tu husn ki rani hai”, you must have been addicted to this song, right? Then you must need to know the people behind hit songs. This song has crossed more than 350 million views on YouTube. Akshay K Agarwal, who directed this music video in Mumbai with two fellow directors there, delivered a super hit. A director by profession, he has indulged in a large number of music videos, TV serials, advertisements, digital art and much more.

He directed the famous talk show Predict2Plan which was aired on the Epic Channel featuring very senior actor Parikshit Sahni. He also collaborated with many bollywood singers like Ankit Tiwari, Ash King, Mamta Sharma to name a few. His song Yaara featuring youth sensation Manjul Khattar, Arishfa Khan and Jazz Ahmed with Mamta Sharma on the vocals gained more than 275M views on YouTube. He has directed in almost all the beautiful locations of our country India and also in Dubai and Armenia. He is coming up with his next music video with Sunny Leone which was shot in Los Angeles, USA.

Akshay is post graduate with a BSc. in Computer Science followed by MBA in Information Technology. He was very fond of music since his college days. He used to play guitar and was an active participant in band performances. Moreover, he also did both acting and music course and was a part of various street plays and theatres.

But it was in the year 2014 that he realized that his heart and soul lies in direction and therefore he started doing regular experiments in the field of direction. And then magic happened in the year 2019. His Ishq Ka Raja sung by Addy Nagar and the legendary sufi singer Hamsar Hayat proved to be a turning point in his career. It gained both love and appreciation from the audience after which Akhsay never looked back. His latest video Main Sharabi broke all the records with 170 Million views within three months of release. This song gained huge popularity in India as well as abroad. His hard work paid off. Akshay owns a good fan following on social media also with over 25.5K followers. You can follow him on Instagram @akshayk.agarwal.