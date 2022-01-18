The Watch Society: A phygital society for watch enthusiasts by Tata CLiQ Luxury

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India

Tata CLiQ Luxury, India’s premier luxury lifestyle platform, has announced the launch of ‘The Watch Society’, a phygital society aimed at engaging with the luxury and aspiring consumer and forming special interest groups for the luxury watch category. A first of its kind, collectors' and enthusiasts’ community, The Watch Society will inform and educate consumers, and enable content, conversations, and commerce.

The platform has a wide assortment of Swiss, fashion, and smart watches from global luxury brands. With a highly engaged customer base of watch enthusiasts, the platform is also equipped with sophisticated tools such as assisted sales, a service designed to offer real-time guidance to customers looking to purchase high-end watches. With The Watch Society, the platform will engage and interact with consumers about the wide range of watch collections, the use and care of luxury watches, and build an appreciation for quality, craftsmanship, and heritage through exciting storytelling.

The Watch Society's benchmark content will include new releases, trends, insightful video content, and more, and will continue to carve out a niche for watch collectors and aficionados. James Gurney, the former Telegraph UK watch editor, will contribute his domain expertise to build the watch society through unique content, curation, and assortment. To begin, he has created a series of five videos that will be hosted on Tata CLiQ Luxury’s social media channels. These videos feature standout pieces, insights, and intriguing trivia about iconic global watch brands.

Tata CLiQ Luxury, supported by Christie’s, the world's leading art and luxury business, shall offer distinctive content and unique experiences. Founded in 1766, Christie’s is renowned and trusted for its expert live and online auctions, with a physical presence in 46 countries across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. Through this exclusive content partnership with The Watch Society, customers will get access to engaging content as well as opinions and insights from Christie’s global team of experts through bespoke online and, in future, on-ground talks and events too.

Gitanjali Saxena, Business Head – Global Luxury, Tata CLiQ Luxury, said, “We are excited to introduce The Watch Society, a one-stop destination for watch enthusiasts to learn more about the industry, interact, and shop from their favourite brands. Tata CLiQ Luxury is the leader in the omnichannel luxury sector in India, and the premium and luxury watch category is a key focus for the platform. With the introduction of this unique phygital society, we will offer distinctive content and experiences that every watch enthusiast desires and establish this as a platform for watch collectors, industry experts, and leaders to come together and celebrate their passion and love for watches.”

Sonal Singh, Managing Director, Christie’s India, said, “Christie’s is delighted to support Tata CLiQ Luxury as they continue to push the envelope in the field of luxury in India. As the world's leading auction house, we believe that education plays a pivotal role in creating exquisite collections. Working alongside our highly experienced Specialist teams, this association with Tata CLiQ Luxury will bring to light a range of important objects to collect, their diverse price points and the rich history of the objects that make them so desirable.”

Through engagements such as live sessions, contests, and on-the-ground sessions with industry experts and watchmakers, as well as by opening the platform for members to interact with one another, the Watch Society will continue to strengthen the conversation about the art of watchmaking and watch wearing in the coming months.

The Watch Society can be accessed on the Tata CLiQ Luxury app.

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Business Wire India. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.