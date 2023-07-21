The Witcher Season 3: Part 2 Trailer, Premiere Dates, & Everything Else To Know

The much-awaited volume 2 of The Witcher Season 3 will premiere exclusively on Netflix on Thursday, July 27, 2023. The fantasy drama series, created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, has won the hearts of fans through its captivating tales and talented cast for two seasons. So, eager followers of The Witcher are eagerly awaiting the second volume of season 3, especially after the intense cliffhanger in the first volume, with Geralt of Rivia facing a perilous situation. "The Witcher Season 3 Volume 2 premieres July 27, 2023 on Netflix. Here’s everything you need to know about the third season.

Recently, Netflix released a new trailer for The Witcher Season 3 Volume 2 on July 13, 2023, raising fan excitement.

What is the plot of The Witcher Season 3?

"The Witcher" is a series where powerful leaders, magic users, and dangerous creatures are all trying to capture a young girl named Ciri of Cintra. To keep her safe, Geralt takes Ciri into hiding, forming a new family with her. Yennefer is entrusted with teaching Ciri magic and leads them to a place called Aretuza. However, they soon realize that Aretuza is full of corruption, dark magic, and betrayal, making it a dangerous place for them.

The show's creator, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, shared that the writers are diligently working on the third season in Los Angeles. She also mentioned that the book "Time of Contempt" serves as the basis for Season 3.

In the first volume of the season, we can expect increased tension between Yennefer and Ciri, who have much to learn from each other. An important event called the Thanedd Coup will take place, putting Ciri and Geralt in even more danger and challenging the status of mages in society. The second half of the season will deal with the aftermath of this significant event, which promises to be thrilling and impactful for the whole series.

Where to watch previous seasons of The Witcher?

All seasons of "The Witcher" are exclusively on Netflix. There are 15-minute recap videos for Season 1 and Season 2. Netflix offers "Making Of" documentaries for both seasons and featurettes on the Continent's monsters. "The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf" and "The Witcher: Blood Origin" prequel mini-series are also available. Hard copies of Seasons 1 and 2 can be found at stores like Walmart. Digital copies are not sold anywhere since the series belongs to Netflix