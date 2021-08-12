There is Inspiration in every nook, corner, and street of California says, Ryan

The streets of California taught him about life, how music is everywhere in various genres in the world. while he also states his home city Karachi is different from where he is at the time musician and rappers. Bandzo3rd says he takes influence from Bohemia and Shafqat Amanat Ali, which presented him as a rapper/musician, putting him a cut above all the other rappers in town.

His goal for his upcoming projects is to flood the world with Hindi/Urdu, Punjabi, and English music, making people fall in love with hip-hop and ensuring that they fall in love with the music regardless of language barriers.

His music is motivated by his life and the incidents that changed him. It's on the streets of California that he lost himself more on the same streets he found influence to make music that raw and authentic. Growing with each experience, he matured his art form and grabbed every opportunity that came across to express himself. Staying true to his desire to elevate desi rap to an international level, he dropped his hot new exclusive named Pop Some in 2021.

Bandzo3rd, who is only 22 years old, has had numerous hits in the rap world, including Yaar Koi Ni, 109 Flow, and others. He has released his new single Pop Some, which is composed by Sharoon on the beat, and in his lyrics, he raps about his conflicts with the justice system and fight of being in jail without doing anything. This song is really appreciated by the desi people in their Punjabi language.

He used drill music and Punjabi rap in this song, making it very raw and bringing you closer to what he's been through.

When I asked him, what inspired him to write this song about his struggle, he said, “There isn't a desi Hip-Hop artist who has lived in California and experienced the violence that I did, all that violence made me write it,” Bandzo3rd said. He also claims that drill music has a trill and a feel and that this type of music is his way of expressing himself.

He is constantly attempting to transform negative energy into positive energy and make it appear erroneous through music.



