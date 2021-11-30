These young entrepreneurs from Bangalore are revolutionizing financial literacy

The phenomenal growth in the Stock market in India has allowed many young emerging entrepreneurs to set up their financial careers. The story of these two youngsters Ishwar and Chiranjeevi, from not-known to become the entrepreneurs of a growing community of more than 65 thousand finance enthusiasts is such an inspirational instance for all those who are looking for a rewarding career in Stocks and Trading.

They are welcoming all enthusiastic business novices who want to learn the ways to enhance their financial literacy. During their struggle of developing a vast interactive community of WeTradeDaily, they were dismayed, suffered but they raised. They discovered that a career in Stock Market Trading mainly depends on consistency and choosing the right mentors, so they came up with the idea of establishing a Virtual University of Finance using discord as technology.

Back in 2017, the founder of Wetradedaily, Chiranjeevi Anand started his struggle as a Video Editor for a client from Mumbai with a salary of only 1500 rupees a month. He is undoubtedly an inspirational figure for all young entrepreneurs who scare to dream big. The young self-made man Chiranjeevi proved that if you can dream big you can achieve big. Initially, he was not followed by monetary pursuits but the demise of his father aroused his zeal to earn fame for him. The bigger is loss, the bigger is the reward, Chiranjeevi didn’t lose his heart, stayed strong for his family, and converted his passion into achievements. He continued exploring new ways, establishing smart connections, and making his worth for almost 3 years.

He met Ishwar and started ‘Westygo' in 2019 which was highly rewarded in terms of money but not enough to satisfy their ground-breaking passion. So they started 'Wetradedaily' in 2020. The co-founder Ishwar Singh Panwar began his career in the web world in 2012 and launched his first website when he was a school kid. His natural tendency for the internet involved him in ethical hacking and he made some contributions in black hack communities in the name of "The Internet of Freedom". He started his very first startup called “Bitplat”, a blockchain-based bitcoin escrow platform that unfortunately failed due to harsh regulations by RBI. Ishwar knew how to move on with failures, he kept trying his luck in many different industries. The young emerging talent at the age of 19, cashed the opportunity by serving his hometown's craft to the whole country. He clicked the idea of connecting his dots from past experiences, he successfully designed cyber security and blockchain startup "Icchatva" which served the Rajasthan government and intelligence as well. He is now actively working as a cofounder of "WeTradeDaily" with Chiranjeevi, with a vision to revolutionize financial literacy in India. He is a true crypto believer and has huge faith in the metaverse with visions of a decentralized world.

Their trading platform Wetradedaily has trained over 700+ students on mentorships and more than One Lac students have learned complete technical analysis for FREE from their study materials. Virtual university of Finance (VUF), is also their major achievement in the world of trading. The integrated courses of VUF not only dispatch financial learning but also connect all students on a shared network to exchange their thoughts. The fervent duo is geared up to launch their own crypto token WTDC soon to revolutionize the trading world. The launch of this cryptocurrency will enable students to transfer values using their own cryptocurrency following a competitive trading platform.

