YOOGHEE dairy, one of the leading dairy manufacturing companies has introduced the super stocker in Assam. The brand recently launched the first-ever natural ingredient delicious ghee 'YOOGHEE'.

The market for natural ghee is increasing day by day and this is when only limited brands produce organic ghee. Zedan (YOOGHEE dairy super stocker) is the expert supermarket and he will be our representative who will be handling our business in Assam. For ages, ghee is used in our home, our main purpose YOOGHEE dairy should be utilized in every household

Thina Momin, Managing Director of YOOGHEE Dairy, said, "our aim is that YOOGHEE should reach every household. Natural ghee is very essential for a healthy lifestyle. YOOGEE dairy is rich in many fat-soluble nutrients that are required for the keeping of good health."

She further added, most other cooking oils, particularly refined oils appear harmful free radicals at high temperatures. Ghee is the ideal health-friendly cooking medium on high-temperature cooking oils due to its high smoke point. YOOGHEE dairy is termed as special ghee in its kind, not because of the purity alone but for its attractive combo of quality, purity, and 100% transparency.

While sharing details of the product, Momin said, "Ghee’s nutrition is very potential. It includes antioxidants, fat-soluble vitamins, and healthy friendly fatty acids. If you add YOOGHEE dairy to the food in moderation, ghee, with the help of its nutrients, improvises the disease resistance power of the human body and that is boosting natural immunity."

As compared to other brands, YOOGHEE dairy produces creamy milk that includes natural ingredients which are important for a healthy lifestyle. YOOGHEE dairy nutritional information holds rich energy, total fat that contains is 6.8 g and saturated fat- 9.12g, these makers are milk one of its kind as it is more creamy, tastier, and contains all nutrition as related other brands.

YOOGHEE dairy is the best option for having good nutrition. It can be used in everyday diet and can cook various cuisines, veg, and non-veg varieties. Another reason we promote YOOGHEE dairy is a completely health-friendly cooking oil against high-temperature cooking is because of its high smoke point.

