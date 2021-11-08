This brand is bridging the digital divide for small vendors to enter e-retail

India’s fast scale up to a more digitized world has been accelerated by the Covid 19 pandemic. The organised sector has jumped onto this bandwagon to address the need gap for digitally savvy Indian consumers who were looking for solutions to their daily needs. In the past two years many grocery delivery apps have proliferated in the market. Yet, this move has left behind the millions of neighbourhood fruit and vegetable vendors who till yet were the obvious choice for most consumers.

Consumers today are looking for credibility, trust, quality and convenience for their daily shopping. The need for hyperlocal services which can also offer livelihood to the many vendors who lost the same in the Covid-19 pandemic is the need of the hour. Most such neighbourhood vendors have been held back by their inability to step onto the digital bandwagon. The strain on supermarkets as a result of Covid-19 has given some reason to believe that shorter supply chains and home deliveries are the future and people increasingly turned online in the pandemic and 80% people purchase groceries online for convenience, not for price and during and after the pandemic, grocery things witnessed 76% growth in last year.

Addressing this gap, is Ompanzo Ecommerce Private Limited, India's newest online platform dedicated to retail businesses in the unorganized sectors. Founded by Mr. Gagan Agrawal. Ompanzo has launched an online application for the unorganized retail businesses with a pilot project launched in Delhi NCR with local fruits and vegetable vendors. The brand intends to scale up operations pan-India in the next 1-2 years. Ompanzo will be available across the user-friendly android and iOS mobile applications and will allow retailers to associate with the Ompanzo app and go online immediately. Ompanzo aims to help Vendors connect with their customers who get serviced by the Ompanzo team of riders that facilitates their home deliveries.

Mr Gagan Agrawal, Founder & MD, Ompanzo says “There are some local vendors around our community and society whom we see every day, have bought from them in the past but due to scarcity of time, we are unable to buy anything from them, anymore. Ompanzo is such an application that allows you to connect with these local neighbourhood vendors around you and buy fruits/vegetables of choice while helping them narrow down the digital divide between them & the existing online marketplaces through the Ompanzo application.”

Ompanzo’s platform will list vendors individually showcasing daily rates and product availability. Buyers can choose from local vendors or any vendor within a 25km radius. Deliveries are aimed to be kept under 40 minutes of order placement until the distance exceeds 3-5 kilometres. The brand also has the vision to assist the underprivileged community ensuring their continued livelihoods in an increasingly digitized world.

Ompanzo has a holistic solution for buyers and vendors and has creativity and technicality in a single platform ensured that everyone gets the precise services that people are looking for. Ompanzo is going an extra mile to ensure hygiene and fast deliveries across Delhi NCR within 40 minutes and the initiative to align with the Govt. of India’s Skill India Initiative that promotes nurturing of skilled/unskilled & employable human resources.

The aim of Ompanzo is to create an avenue of income for local fruit and vegetable vendors, banking on the years of trust and credibility created by them, as well as giving them the digital push and technology required to upscale their business.

