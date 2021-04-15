This is how a college dropout is running a stellar stock market academy

"The whole educational and professional training system is a very elaborate filter, which just weeds out people who are too independent, and who think for themselves, and who don't know how to be submissive, and so on -- because they're dysfunctional to the institutions", these words of wisdom are that of Noam Chomsky, a communication stalwart who has given inevitable models and theories to the global milieu.

We can draw from his statements the irony of the education system across the globe that focuses on building theoretical knowledge which is the reason why a plethora of individuals who are usually school and college dropouts end up owning the biggest companies and organisations across the globe.

Vibhor Varshney fought a similar battle in life being confused about following the conventional career of becoming a CA/CS. Vibhor suffered from low self-esteem and a void within him when he couldn't clear these exams even after preparing in the best way possible due to the long-trudged treatment routine and four back-to-back operations.

After spending countless nights in pain and others in constant anxiety to do something in order to build a life of his own, Vibhor Varshney made use of his know-how of business to walk on the path of learning more about investing in the stock market.

Vibhor began his tryst to understand the basics of the stock market because he found it as a source of generating long term wealth, following which he joined an instructor to understand a basic approach. His instructor was so impressed by his strong inclination and precise grasp of information that he offered Vibhor the opportunity to teach a few students. Vibhor began enjoying this process of teaching and this is how a mentor was born.

Vibhor understood this need and vowed to transform the state of stock market education in our country. He not only began to cater to bigger and larger gatherings but also realised that there is a need to spread the correct information about the stock market at bigger levels as well.

To address his content to massive users, Vibhor was encouraged to begin his Facebook Page and his dream business project called Vighnahara Investment Solutions. In a short span, his ventures advanced on multiple levels.

The versatile team at Vighnahara Investment Solutions is also working towards building an online community of ambitious individuals on Facebook, Telegram, Twitter and YouTube which has crossed the mark of over 1 lakh followers.

Before this celebrated life, Vibhor has faced all sorts of challenges but his firm determination would not make him budge. He focused on trying out new things and by using his extra time he began to make a little amount of money. A friend of him then recommended him to begin investing in stocks. He was struck by this idea and he began a series of research to know more about it.

And once he got inside this world of investments, there was no coming back for him. Vibhor was also amazed that if people like him who were from a commerce background were finding it difficult to understand the terminologies and application of the stock market, then how can one make sure that the benefits of investing is reached to millions of individuals in India.

This marked the beginning of the streak of lectures being organized all over India. Vibhor conducted several free and open workshops to educate the masses as well. Then the lockdown came into picture and Vibhor took the online route via Vighnahara Investment Solutions.

Today, Vighnahara is a state of the art solution for those who want to make a difference with correct investment decisions. No matter if you are a beginner or someone with little or substantial experience, the different batches at Vighnahara caters to different levels of students. Till date, scores of individuals have benefitted from the immense knowledge and insights that are provided inside Vighnahara Investment Solutions.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.