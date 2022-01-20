This luxurious rehab & de-addiction centre is hosting renowned personalities

Every now and then, the media industry is taken by a storm and set ablaze with sensational stories of alleged drug use by b Town celebs and our favorite socialites. There is a picture, a video, some stories of parties, or just gossip that trickles down the grapevine and makes it into breaking news!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The media industry has been acquainted with more than one cases or linkups of many high-profile socialites, their kids, b-town youngsters making breaking the internet with their ties to illegal raves, drug use, addiction problems and substance abuse. It is not uncommon for them to be caught up in this lifestyle! Usually, the treatment is also kept under the covers, and it hardly sees the light of the day, where these stars are heading to!

Where are they flocking off to?

As per a report released jointly by the United Nations Office on Drugs & Crime and the Indian Government’s Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, in India, cannabis, heroin and opium are among the most commonly used drugs at present, and millions of Indians have fallen in the trap.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When headlines, news articles and posts surface about alleged drug abuse, without any intent, substance use and drugs become a cool fad among the young generation. It's looked as "cool" and "glamorizing" making the ‘common man’ falls prey to the menace of this lifestyle.

Various b town hotties seek treatment and help from luxury wellness and rehabilitation centre. One of the most common one is Veda Rehab &amp; Wellness, privacy and security are of utmost importance, hence we hardly see anyone papped here. To your surprise, this rehab centre is not based in any remote Indian state but is rather in Mumbai itself. They offer at-home and vacay packages for people who sought treatment.

No more running off to Bali or Zurich

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

There is a lot of taboo around seeking treatment and help, which needs to change. Thankfully places like Veda Rehab are bringing about this change. Now with highly competent and super luxurious options available within the country, there is no need to flock to otherwise popular destinations to seek help! With world-class facilities now available at centres like Veda Rehab and Wellness, Zurich and Bali have moved second in the list.

Veda Rehab & Wellness: The super-luxurious centre, attempts to solve the society’s drug’ problem with special focus on celeb wellness.

Veda Rehab & Wellness Centre is helping people overcome their drug addiction, substance abuse and allied mental disorders and thus giving them a new lease of life. Incorporated in 2020, Veda is India’s first and only premium, ultra-luxurious voluntary rehabilitation-cum-wellness centres’ chain. They are the only centre in India having 1:1 doctor and counsellor to patient ratio; furthermore, they offer a proprietary treatment protocol with a mix of medicine, counselling or talk therapy, Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT), Dialectical Behaviour Therapy (DBT), Matrix Model Therapy, proper nutrition, Yoga and Ayurveda with the objective to provide them holistic treatment and healing.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Privacy is priority

Within a short time, Veda has become a popular name to reckon with, and the go-to destination for numerous celebrities and industrialists. However, when it comes to treating VIPs, i.e. Celebrities and High Net worth Individuals (HNIs) seeking de-addiction services, Veda team understands very well they have busy schedules and the critical need to be extremely discreet and confidential. This is why they have devised two special services:

Holiday Wellness Therapy: A special Villa to be identified that will exclusively house only the VIP or Celebrity, in the holiday location of their choice. A dedicated Veda team of professionals will thereafter attend to, treat and care for the client, within the privacy and comfort of the villa, without any external interference.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At-Home Therapy: For the clients who prefer to be counselled or treated at their own house, the Veda team of experts will go to their homes and administer the treatment schedule for as long as is required.

It's time to normalize treatment and help. You too can reach out to the coordinators and counsellors at the Centre on:

Veda Rehabilitation & Wellness Centre

Goregaon, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400065

Email at contact@vedawellnessworld.com

To know more, visit: https://vedawellnessworld.com/

Call: 81518-30000

Disclaimer: This is a company release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.