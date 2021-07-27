This young entrepreneur is aiming big with his digi marketing venture, Makingers

Digital technology and social media have largely been criticized for introducing youths to the ugly side of the internet, but there is a large number of youths who are rising to new levels of success due to the boom in digital technology. The young generation is gaining knowledge beyond books and challenging its limits to achieve big at an early age, Jatin Tiwari is also one of them. At the young age of 17, Jatin is already an entrepreneur.

Jatin hails from the Gwalior district of Madhya Pradesh, a city known for its historical importance and few great politicians. Jatin was keen on digital platforms and social media from high school itself. He is an intelligent and focused child from an early age. He got to know about digital marketing through a few seniors and teachers and started exploring more about it. He was astonished that how digital technology is helping people to grow their brands and businesses in the big cities, though smaller cities were still aloof from it.

Jatin decided that he will tap this opportunity and help small businesses from his city to explore and use digital marketing for their growth. He has learned website designing, Social media marketing, SEO, and other digital marketing tools and technology partly from wide knowledge available on the internet and partly through short-term courses.

He has started his venture Makingers in 2020 after the pandemic hit the country and most businesses shifted the focus largely on the digital market from the normal business. Makingers’ mission is to make digital marketing affordable for SMEs and small startups, who are in budget constraints explore it.

Many startups from Gwalior and nearby areas are taking services from Makingers due to its cos-effective tailor-made and result-driven solutions. He is working on simple agenda of providing quality work at an unmatchable cost. Jatin is setting an example for other youths who want to take a different path convinced with their passion, and risk-taking ability.

