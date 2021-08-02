Thought Leaders of India unites luminaries to make an impact on businesses

India, 2nd August 2021 : “Reputation and the ability to persuade are important as a leader. It is not command and control but loving affection. One must have the ability to command respect in order for their value system to percolate. ” said Ms. Zia Mody, Co-Founder & Managing Partner of AZB & Partners during the inaugural sessions of the Thought Leaders of India (TLOI).

Success stories are not easy to build, write or design. Behind these victories are often long-dreaded paths of trials, failures, lessons learned, and experiences. TLOI believes that these individuals who have dared to dream and make it to the very top despite the hardships, emerge as true leaders.

These are leaders who Innovate. Leaders who Inspire. Leaders who create an impact. Hence known as, “Thought Leaders”.

An initiative by Sapphire Connect, one of India’s premier B2B meeting specialist, TLOI has set out to be the nation’s premium community of exceptional industry leaders from various fields. Recognized as “Thought Leaders”, these professionals have been the pinnacle of success in their endeavors to contribute towards national growth and have charted paths of dynamism in their drive to revolutionize industry standards in India and worldwide.

TLOI’s very first engagement on July 29th, 2021 was inaugurated with guest speakers, Ms. Zia Mody, Co-Founder & Managing Partner, AZB & Partners, Maj. Gen. Sanjay Meston, AVSM, SM, VSM (Retd.) and Patron Member of Thought Leaders of India, Ms. Neelam Dhawan, Independent Director on Boards (including Royal Philips NV, ICICI Bank, Capita PLC, Skylo Technologies, and Yatra.com)

With the theme of “Challenge to Change”, the forum’s attendees engaged in meaningful conversations with each speaker sharing their views on the importance of driving leadership during their sessions moderated by Ankit Bansal, Founder and CEO, Sapphire Human Solutions for Ms. Zia Mody and Vidyottama Sharma, Editor-in-Chief, Thought Leaders of India for Major General Sanjay Meston.

Ranked No. 1 in “India’s 50 Most Powerful Women in Business” list of Fortune India in 2018 & 2019, Ms. Zia Mody is considered to be one of India’s foremost corporate attorneys and has consistently ranked in the top 10 in the list since 2011.

Ms. Mody shared her thoughts in her session on the topic of “Leadership is the new normal” through various anecdotes as a corporate lawyer and businesswoman about the importance of establishing the first impression. One must show that they know what they are talking about and show that they have the ability at any age, stage, or phase of a problem to strive for excellence. She further explained the necessity for one to be open-minded to accepting mistakes, see things from different perspectives and set the bar higher for themselves in pursuit of personal and professional growth.

Major General Sanjay Meston (Retd.) said, “As a leader, during difficult situations, you can either play the blame game or do what is right by taking criticism gracefully and taking extreme ownership.”

A National Defence Academy alumni, Major General Sanjay Meston has a distinguished service record of 40 years and nine months in the Indian Army. From 2nd Lieutenant to Major General, he has commanded a Platoon, a Company, a Battalion, a Brigade, and a Division.

Through his session on “Leadership for the greater good of the organization”, Major General Sanjay Meston stressed on the importance of going beyond the corporate structure. He explained how as a leader, there are no bad teams but only bad leadership. While leaders must set up their vision and purpose, they must focus on viewing each individual of the organization as a stakeholder towards the bigger picture. Through various inspiring examples of his leadership throughout his service in the army, Major General Sanjay Meston went on to stress how leaders must be like open doors, accessible to every member on every level of the corporate ladder as this collaborative approach allows for every team member to feel equally important and respected, establishing genuine connections and forming a “family” striving towards the main goal of the company. A leader must motivate their team rather than punish them.

The members of TLOI are industry professionals belonging to various positions of the C-Suite and are top Entrepreneurs/ Founders, Chairmen, and Managing Directors of some of the largest companies spanning across various fields, with currently the community boasting of 50+ such business leaders.

The aim is to create a growth impact on various sections of society through the advisory, expertise, and deliberations with ministers, heads of government bodies, and some of the best national and international luminaries to help arrive at solutions for persisting problems.

The initiative is also set to expand interactions and create meaningful engagements with college and university students to prepare the younger generation for a newer and more professional tomorrow and also in the mentorship of startups and NGOs with the support of TLOI’s Patron Members as they advise, endorse, approve and guide the community of Thought Leaders of India throughout.

Rishi Kapoor, Associate Partner and Business Head of Sapphire Connect said, “We are extremely proud to bring forward a platform for Thought Leaders that has the potential to write newer narratives for India. The legacies they have created in leadership and the success stories that they have charted out for of their organization will be the guiding force towards nation-building in association with government bodies and facilitate collaborations that contribute to the greater learning initiative.”

The Thought Leaders of India plans on establishing itself as a community by driving change over seven essential impact areas that include the- Nation Building Impact, Learning Impact, Wellness Impact, Leaders of Tomorrow Impact, Community Impact, Society Impact and Memories of Lifetime Impact - to accelerate meaningful change and development across industries and the overall society.

