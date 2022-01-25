Thrillophilia reveals where Indians traveled in the last quarter of 2021

With the weather taking a turn towards the cold, traveling and tourism regains a new vigor with the commence of winters in India. This season too, travelers across India embarked on many cross-country expeditions. The data gathered by Thrillophilia in the last quarter of 2021 has displayed clearly demarcated tourism interests among travelers across the country.

Rajasthan appears to have topped the chart as the most sought after tourist destination within the last three months of the year, surpassing even Goa. The coastal state, however, remains a close contender in this case, with its beach parties and city tours attracting a heavy tourist flow especially in the last two months of the year. Himachal on the other hand showed a steady rate in tourism and was especially popular among tourists that were looking for winter adventures like trekking, skiing as well as camping experiences. In terms of adventure, Uttarakhand has much to offer as well, as trekkers and adventurers flocked all the way to the mountains during the winter months at the fag end of the year.

Rajasthan became number one favorite amongst domestic destinations

Rajasthan's diverse tourist experiences have propelled the state into India's most popular tourist destination with about 8.6% tourists choosing Thrillophilia’s Rajasthan tour packages over all other destinations. People all over the country flocked to the state, and with good reason. Whether it be the impeccable food in the region, the adventure experiences it has to offer or the magnificent forts and havelis of Rajasthan, there is something here to capture everyone's attention.

Himachal’s winter wonder draws 7.89% tourists

Some places promise a fantastic experience no matter the season of visit, and Himachal Pradesh is one of them. Covered in thick layers of snow, winters in Himachal bring with it a plethora of adventure sports, trekking, skiing and camping being the most popular ones. These activities were a major reason to attract about 7.89% of tourists to Himachal. While Shimla and Kullu were two of the most visited cities here, those looking for quiet getaways chose to make stops at smaller cities such as Khajjiar or Dalhousie as well.

6.5% of travelers chose Goa for their winter travel

Goa hosted numerous events like Sunburn, New Years Eve, Christmas and Halloween party and others from the month of October to December and this made winter the most popular season to explore the best of what it has got. Not only is the weather at the end of the year perfect for beach sports and adventures, but for beachside parties as well. And hence, about 6.5% of travelers chose Goa as their winter vacation destination.

Uttarakhand, the abode of winter adventures, a hit amongst tourists

Uttarakhand's majestic peaks, with their numerous trekking trails, is what makes it such an attractive winter time destination. Adventurers and extreme sports enthusiasts flocked to the Himalayas in large numbers, about 6.88%, throughout the colder months of winter and late autumn. Popular treks such as the Chopta Tungnath or the Kedarkantha trek are generally done during the snow-clad months, and hence were seen attracting a heavy footfall.

North East, an offbeat tourist destination, attracted 4.78% tourists

Those unafraid of facing the biting cold choose to travel Northwards during winter, and the quaint villages of North East India have proven to be one of the top destinations. With a large area blanketed in thick snow, the villages here are absolutely ravishing during the winter months and were visited by about 4.78% of tourists. Wildlife enthusiasts flocked to Kaziranga National Park during the winter months as animal safaris are most rewarding during the cold season.

Kashmir’s beauty win the heart of 3.07% domestic travelers

Kashmir as a winter destination has stolen everyone's attention, and with good reason. The picture perfect paradise, although best visited in summers, is frequented in the later months of the year by travelers looking for unique winter experiences. Trekkers were seen frequently in Kashmir, while campers pitched their tents in areas such as Pahalgam, Sonmarg and others.

Others cities that were popular this winter season

Largely overlooked, Spiti has gained prominence among late year travelers, especially among adventure tourists looking for snow experiences. When it comes to mountain adventures, however, Kedarkantha served as an absolute wintertime treat. The Kedarkantha trek is known far and wide as one of the best treks in India, and travelers- both seasoned trekkers and newbies alike- flocked to the peak in powerful numbers. The islands of Andaman are popular among adventure tourists as well. The calm weather during the months of October to December brings with it calmer waters still, which makes it the perfect time to try sports such as jet skiing, parasailing, paragliding and much more.

