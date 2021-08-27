Tiki app to unveil team of 9 Indian artists in a music video

Nine individuals and nine different aspirations, united by one common dream – that’s the story of Tiki Squad 01, a team comprising nine artists with distinct talents. We often hear or read stories about extremely talented people who could not make it big for the want of right opportunities or platforms, but these blessed few ensured that they were at the right place at the right time. Most of them do not hail from big cities, but come from smaller towns where there’s still a dearth when it comes to showcasing or appreciating unique talents. These artists decided to pursue their heartfelt passion against all odds, and their aspirations led them to the world of short videos, which unraveled a new way of life for each one of them.

Brought together from different parts of India by short video app Tiki, these homegrown artists with distinct talents can be seen in a peppy dance number music video released on August 27. The members of the group are Azhan Memon, Deepesh Tiwari, Almaaz Khan, Tanu Jain, Nawaab Kevar, Husena Khan, Javed Khan, Aasheer Khan and Shubham Verma. Interestingly, just two members of the squad hail from a metro city like Mumbai while others are from smaller cities and towns such as Kota, Ajmer, Indore and Gandhidham.

When asked as to how they came together to form a team, they reminisced about how they found a common ground on a short video app a few years ago. Fond of each other’s talent, all these artists ensured that they remained in touch with each other through their tryst of following a passion in life. Little did they know while joining Tiki app that it would be instrumental in binding their talents together in no time. When the app organised a nearly two-month-long team competition, they decided to unite their diverse skills, thereby forming Tiki Squad 01. The team competed through different stages over eight weeks to emerge as the final winner and book its berth in a music video featuring singer, composer & songwriter Ayush Talniya, Brown Gal and rapper Viruss, whose last outing ‘Bam Bhole’ in Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Laxmi’ is still a hot favourite among Indian cinephiles and music lovers.

Among the nine members of the squad are two talented kids, who have been striking a balance between studying and following a dream. Speaking about the opportunity, Mr Arif Khan, father of Almaz Khan, said, “We had little scope of chasing our dreams but we wish the future of our child to be brighter and better. We are elated that our child is getting a chance to follow his passion, and thanks to Tiki, everything has happened under our guidance and supervision.” Mr Mohammed Haji Jaam, father of Husena Khan, shared the same sentiments: “We know our child is gifted with unique talent and we will ensure she gets suitable opportunities. We are making her aim for the sky without compromising on studies. We sincerely hope Tiki offers more such opportunities to the kids in future.”

Shooting for the music video has been a great learning experience for not just the kids, but the big ones too, as each and every one got to learn something new during the whole process. While most of them faced a cinematic camera for the first time, it was the first ever professional dancing rehearsal for a few. As per the artists, the journey to this stepping stone of stardom has not been an easy one, but it was their dedication and hard work, wherein they put their heart and soul, that now allows them to look back and enjoy the success for a while.

In the music video titled #DiamondKaHaar, the artists would be seen planning a heist that they fail to execute, but then they stumble upon an unprecedented opportunity that makes them happier than being part of burgle. The video in many ways resembles their journey to being part of a larger community or like-minded creators on Tiki app, which is a platform that allows artists from the grassroots to become stars.

