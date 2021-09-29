Timely Antecedent Statin Therapy may alleviate covid severity and mortality

Dr. H.K. Chopra said that it is very important for all of us to understand the beneficial and harmful effects of cholesterol. In fact, cholesterol is just one of the many substances created and used by our bodies to keep ourselves healthy. Cholesterol promotes the synthesis of cell membranes and many hormones. Unfortunately, cholesterol does not get processed in a beneficial way every time. In other words, elevated levels of bad cholesterol is a major risk factor for the rising epidemic of heart attack, brain attack, leg attack, and metabolic syndrome in our country.

As we all know that covid virus is proinflammatory, prothrombotic, and proimmunogenic, “Dr. Chopra highlighted that these factors are responsible for covid severity and mortality especially with underlying comorbidities such as hypertension, coronary artery disease, diabetes, heart failure, and CKD. Antecedent statin therapy because of its anti-inflammatory, immunomodulatory, antioxidant, and antithrombotic potential improve endothelial function in covid inflicted endothelititis and reduce CRP levels, besides cholesterol-lowering, mitigating covid inflicted severity and mortality in hospitalized patients as evident by a recent systematic review of PSM ((Propensity Score Matched Cohort) metanalysis”.

The theme of World Heart Day this year is “Use your Heart to Connect to Healthy Choices digitally to improve awareness, prevention and treatment”. Healthy Heart is not by chance, it is by choice. Swasth Dil Swasth Bharat (Healthy Heart Healthy India). From a Quantum mechanics point of view, a healthy heart is an expression of our own perception, thoughts, interpretation, experiences and healthy choices. Dr. Chopra emphasized that Cholesterol fitness by Healthy Choices may enhance a healthy heart. 17.9 million people die each year from CVDs, an estimated 32% of all deaths worldwide. The prevalence of Coronary Artery Disease in adults in India is rising steeply despite sophistication in technology, it is 14 percent in the urban population, 8% in the rural population.

What is Cholesterol, types of cholesterol and risks?

Cholesterol is a waxy, soft, fat-like substance found in all body cells. Cholesterol is essential for life. However, high levels of bad cholesterol such as total cholesterol (CH), triglycerides (TG) and low density lipoproteins (LDL) LPa, Remnants cholesterol, Apolipoprotein A1, Apolipoprotein B, may lead to premature hardening of the arteries in the heart, brain, peripheral arteries, aorta, kidney arteries, mesenteric arteries, carotid arteries or arteries in the eyes, etc. Narrowing of the arteries reduces the blood supply to the tissues. High levels of bad cholesterol and low levels of good cholesterol HDL (High Density Lipoproteins) may be responsible for premature heart attack in the younger population, especially those who are obese with potbelly (>90 cm in men and >80 cm in women) in hypertensives, diabetics and smokers.

What are the normal and risk levels of cholesterol?

Normal range of blood cholesterol is 150-250 mg/dl. Ideally, the recommended levels of blood cholesterol in an adult should be <130 mg/dL, the LDL cholesterol levels < 70 mg/dL. triglyceride level <130mg/dl, VLDL level <30 mg/dl, HDL cholesterol levels >40 mg/dl in males and >50 mg/dl in females. The cholesterol/HDL ratio should be <4 and LDL/HDL ratio should be <3. LPa level should be < 30 mg/dL, Non HDL <130 mg/dL, Apolipoprotein A1 .89 -.1.86,g/l Apolipoprotein B .45 -.1.69 g/l. (>LDLC- Non HDLC)Apolipoprotein <90 mg/dL, Remnant Cholesterol .4-.5 mmol/L. (total cholesterol- LDL-HDL). Increase in levels of these lipoproteins may increase the risk of heart attacks.

How is a high triglyceride level harmful to the body?

The source of triglycerides is diet. If high, it may be an independent risk factor for heart attack and brain attack. Individuals with high levels of triglycerides of >200 mg/dl are two times more vulnerable to suffer from atherosclerosis than those with lower levels. Regular exercise, a healthy diet, omega 3 fatty acids, reduction in alcohol intake, and fenofibrate may be recommended to reduce the triglyceride levels.

What are the facts about fats?

Saturated fats are solid at room temperature. They are found in fats of animal origin such as beef, butter and cream. Coconut oil, though of plant origin, is solid at room temperature and has high saturated fat content. Increase in consumption of saturated fat increases cholesterol levels. On the contrary, unsaturated fats are liquid at room temperature. The sources of polyunsaturated fats are plants such as sunflower, corn and soyabean. Consumption of polyunsaturated fat oils lowers the blood cholesterol levels. Monounsaturated fats are in olive, peanut and avocado oils, which also lower cholesterol levels.

What is the relationship between cholesterol and alcohol?

Excessive alcohol intake can raise bad cholesterol and triglycerides and may cause high blood pressure, heart attack and irregular heartbeats. The dangers of excessive alcohol intake outweigh its benefits.

What is the relationship between smoking and cholesterol?

Smoking or tobacco consumption in any form raises bad cholesterol including LDL and Triglycerides, lowers the level of HDL. The HDL level decline is greater in women smokers, as compared to men.

What is the relationship between stress and cholesterol?

Any kind of stress may raise bad cholesterol.

What is the relationship between age and cholesterol?

As the age Advances, it enhances vascular age and raises bad cholesterol.

What is the relationship between sex of an individual and cholesterol?

After menopause, the level of bad cholesterol becomes high and good cholesterol low.

What is the recommendation of protocol for lipid profile check after the age of 30?

Lipid Profile should be checked on a yearly basis after 30 and every six months after the age of 55. It can be individualized on doctors advice and individual’s comorbidities.

What is the role of diet in reducing cholesterol?

The recommendations are to reduce the fat intake, so that less than 10% of total calories come from saturated fat and not more than 10% from polyunsaturated fats. Eat more vegetables, fruits and nuts. One can have fish or chicken, but no red meat. One should avoid the yolk of an egg. However, one can have egg white. One should avoid junk food, over-fried food such as puri, halwa, paratha, samosa, pakora, cutlets, butter naan, fried potato chips, etc.

What are the benefits of exercise and its influence on cholesterol?

Regular heart-friendly exercises such as walking, wogging, jogging, swimming, dancing, cycling and treadmill are excellent for a healthy heart and reduces the level of bad cholesterol and increases the level of good cholesterol.

18 points program for Heart and Cholesterol Fitness.

1. No to‘7S’:Stress, Smoking,Sedentary lifestyle, Sleep inadequacy, Saturated fats, Salt excess, Sugar excess, etc.

2. Practice heart-friendly Exercises 30 minutes daily.

3.Do not smoke or chew tobacco.

4.Do not eat junk food/ fried food.

5.Eat more fruits, vegetables, and salads.

6. Consume Almonds, walnuts & Pistachio.

7. No alcohol excess.

8. Be Cholesterol fit.

9.Low salt intake.

10. No obesity, no potbelly.

11. Adequate hydration.

12. Manage anger to enhance a healthy heart.

13. Learn to cope with stress by practicing all eight limbs of yoga and meditation on a regular basis.

14. Eat the right food at the right time, in the right place, in the right dose, in the right environment.

15. Have an annual health check-up after the age of 30.

16. Optimizing heart-mind connection enhances a healthy heart.

17. 3M (Mindfullness, Meditation & Medication) for Healthy Heart.

18. Please take statins with your doctor's advice.

“Cholesterol reduction by 1% will reduce the risk of heart attack by 2%.”

“Growing Younger and Live Longer by Cholesterol and Heart Fitness”.

“Healthy Heart: A matter of your own choice and not by chance ”

“Longer the waistline, shorter the Heart lifeline”.

“We can block our coronary arteries and we can unblock them too by optimizing our lifestyle”.

“Health of the heart is not in the pieces of gold, silver or piles of notes, it is in your choices”.

“Be an epitome and apostle of a perfect mindset and perfect choices” for heart and cholesterol fitness”

We must act vocally, locally, focally and globally digitally promote a healthy heart”.We must inform, perform, reform, and transform the whole world with a healthy heart digitally.

Dr. H.K. Chopra

Medanta Moolchand Heart Institute.

Chairman CME, Moolchand Medcity, Delhi.

Chairman, World Wellness Foundation, WHA.

Country Head, AHA.

Former National President, CSI & IAE.

Former National Editor in Chief, IHJ, JIAE.

Editor in Chief, Top 10 Textbooks of Cardiology.

Chief Advisor, Heath Committee, SCOPE.

drhkchopra@gmail.com