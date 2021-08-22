Timely care of hypertension in covid patients with ARBs mitigates covid severity

Dr. HK Chopra said that Uncontrolled Hypertension- A Silent Killer & Global Tsunami. Its awareness and control is the need of the hour especially in covid era. India is the world capital of Hypertension, Diabetes, Heart Attack, dyslipidaemia & Obesity. Control of Hypertension enhance recovery and reduce covid inflicted morbidity and mortality. A time has come, we need to have paradigm shift from Hypertension illness to Hypertension wellness, as I see lots of patients even after covid with uncontrolled hypertension in Moolchand Hospital OPD.

The prevalence of Hypertension in various Indian data is 30-35% in young adults in urban population and 15-20% in rural population. It is 50% at the age of 50, 60% at the age of 60, 70% at the age of 70 and 80% at the age of 80. Upto 30% of covid patients are hypertensive. Thus Hypertension is a major comorbidity followed by diabetes, CAD, cancer and CKD in covid patients. It is associated with poor prognosis and high non survivor rate of 48% during covid. BP Awareness campaign is therefore, need of the hour in covid era to reduce Hypertension inflicted morbidity and mortality. Swasth Dil Swasth Bharat (Healthy Heart, Healthy India), Control Hypertension to have Healthy India during covid era.

As we know that covid virus is prothrombotic, proinflammatory and proimmunogenic. Dr. Chopra highlighted that ARBs/ ACEI treated hypertensive covid patients in a Cohort Study of 2 and 8.3 million Hypertensive patients revealed lower risk of covid severity, hospitalization, need for ICU care, intubation & even death rate. Uncontrolled Hypertension during covid is the main culprit and is hidden terrorist responsible for premature heart attack, brain attack, leg attack, lung attack, eye attack and nose attack.

What is Blood Pressure & Hypertension?

When your heart beats, it pumps blood in all the organs and tissues of the body to give the energy and oxygen they need. The pressure generated over the vessel wall during contraction of the heart is called as systolic and during relaxation of the heart is called diastolic blood pressure. Normal Blood pressure is 120/80 mmHg but is quite variable depending on various factors. Hypertension is defined as Blood Pressure of more than 130/80mm/Hg

How to measure Blood Pressure, what are the ideal prerequisites for measuring blood pressure?

Ideal prerequisites while measuring BP are to sit in a relaxed position, place the feet flat on the floor with the arm at rest on a table. Support the arm as close to heart level as possible, Avoid talking during the measurement. Avoid smoking, drinking, and exercise for 30 minutes before taking blood pressure

What are the risk factors of Hypertension especially during covid?

These are obesity, due to sedentary habits and over eating, stressful situations such as anxiety, depression, frustration, sleeplessness and anger especially during covid due to environmental factors. consumption of excess of salt, (more than 5 gm/ day), obstructive sleep apnea, (snoring), excessive smoking, excessive intake of alcohol, air pollution, frequent use of ephedrine containing nasal drops during covid also contribute to high prevalence of hypertension.

What are the signs and symptoms of Hypertension?

Hypertension is usually silent, it has no warning signs or symptoms initially. Some individual may have heaviness in head, dull headache, vomiting, dizziness, fatigue, irritability and more frequent nosebleeds, heaviness in chest, transient giddiness, palpitation and shortness of breath etc. usually the individuals come with the uncontrolled hypertension inflicted complications.

How do you evaluate Hypertensive individuals?

Proper history, physical examination, and meticulous measurement of blood pressure. Laboratory tests include biochemical, Urine, ultrasound, ECG, Echo, etc. Uncontrolled Hypertension may affect the heart, brain kidney, blood vessels and eyes.

What are the methods of lifestyle modifications in hypertensive patients during and after covid?

All hypertensive individuals should control anxiety, salt intake to be only 4.0-4-5 gms/day, (avoid salted stuff such as tomato sauce, vinegar, pickle, salted potato chips) avoid saturated fat, sugar, smoking, sedentary lifestyle, stress and weight management. They must practice regular heart-friendly exercises such as gradual walking in a graded manner after covid adequate sleep for 6-8 hours, post-lunch napping is beneficial, heart unfriendly exercises such as weight lifting, pushups and isometric exercise should be avoided. All the eight limbs of yoga should be practiced on a daily basis such as yoga Yama, (do and don’ts), Niyama (Self-discipline), Asana (Postures), Pranayam (Breathing Exercise), Pratihara (Contemplation), Dharna (concentration) Dhyana (Meditation), Samadhi (Transcendence) should be practiced to cope with covid induced anxiety. Significant extremes of weather either too hot or too cold may cause significant fluctuation in blood pressure, therefore needs special care including diet and drug titration. The attitude of gratitude, calmness, humility and contentment may keep the blood pressure normal.

"Grow Young and Live Longer with normal blood pressure.

Shorter the waistline, normal the blood pressure numbers.

What we eat, definitely matters, but what is eating us matters more to control the blood pressure

How long you live is alright, but how well you live definitely matters with the normal blood pressure.

Have renunciation in action and not renunciation of action to control BP.”

14 POINTS PROGRAMME TO CONTROL HYPERTENSION DURING AND POST-COVID.

Don’t be in a state of anxiety due to covid, manage stress to manage normal blood pressure.

Sleep well for 6-8 hours,

Be disciplined, eat at right time in the right dose, at the right place, in the right manner, in the right environment, Consume more green leafy vegetables, fruits & nuts on daily basis. Don’t overeat and control blood pressure, Avoid frequent intake of fried food.

Reduce salt intake.

Be cholesterol fit.

Reduce obesity.

Control Diabetes.

Stop smoking.

Reduce alcohol.

Be active & practice heart-friendly Exercises.

Manage Stress.

Meditate and practice yoga daily.

Monitor BP at home (HBPM).

Take medicines especially ARB (Telmisartan) or ACEI ( Ramipril), CCB (Azelnidipine, Amlodipine or Cilnidipine), Statins (Atorvastatin, Rosuvastatin) as advised by your doctor to have morbidity and mortality reduction benefits in hypertensives during covid.

This article has been authored by Dr. HK Chopra, Sr. Consultant Cardiologist, Medanta Moolchand Heart Institute, Chairman, CME, Moolchand Medcity, New Delhi, India, Chairman, World Wellness Foundation, WHA, Country Head, AHA, Former National President, CSI & IAE, Editor in Chief, Top 10 textbooks of Cardiology.

Contact :

Drhkchopra@gmail.com

Mob. 9811090204