Tiska Miss & Mrs India Season 2 Beauty Pageant

Tiska Season 2 of Miss and Mrs India 2021 was organized in which 100 contestants have participated this time. The beauty pageant was organized by Prashant Chaudhary and Swati Dixit. Where Former Mrs. World & Bollywood celebrity actress Aditi Govitrikar graced the show as a celebrity jury. Along with this, Vahbiz Mehta who is a renowned show director and Choreographer of Lakme India Fashion Week.

Along with this We had our Title sponsor Kanti Sweets Chairperson Mrs. Shikha Sharma, Sachin Khurana Actor & Former Mr India, Rohit Dhingra Fashion Photographer, Rina Dakha Fashion Designer, Archana Sinhha Health & Diet Expert, Pooja Garg reknown skin & body care expert were present in the show. The show was very different this time and has been managed after such a long time with huge virtual audience after Covid-19 which itself makes this a commendable task under the leadership of both the founder members Prashant and Swati.

The show was judged by Aditi Govitrikar, Shikha Sharma (MD Kanta Sweets Chief Guest), Archana Sinha, Sachin Khurana, Rohit Dhingra, Payal Singh, Vabhiz Mehta, Pooja Garg, Reena Dakha, Prashant Chaudhary who judged the Beauty Pageant show. In the show, all the rules of Covid 19 were taken care of according to the guidelines of the Government. It was Tiska Season- 2 which has shown to audience this time something newer than Season-1 and Tiska has always aimed to further promote Women Empowerment and to showcase their hidden talent in them.

This season 100 models have given chance by Mr. Prashant Chaudhary and Swati Dixit to show their talent on the platform of Tiska Miss & Mrs India 2021 and this time Tiska Season 2 was organized on a very grand level. All the Audience and sponsors were Very Much Happy to See the renowned designer’s collection which was Showcased by all the contestants and it's was very well Choreographed by the Show Choreographer Kapil ghauri.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.