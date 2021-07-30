Tjori: Simplifying the idea of sustainable & eco-friendly fashion

The pandemic brought in several changes in the lifestyle-related choices of millions. The debate around customer consciousness gained ground during the time, making people drawn towards the idea of sustainable fashion. Tjori is one such brand that has taken its first steps towards a few initiatives to become sustainable.

Founder Mansi Gupta talks about the emerging trend and how the brand is keeping up with the same.

1. Do you think the pandemic has put renewed focus on the importance of sustainable fashion?

The conversation around sustainability has always been the key subject way before the crisis. After the pandemic, it has made its way into the life of the ordinary shopper and we, at Tjori not only acknowledge but respond to this shift as a whole. This pandemic and economic crisis both have caused major shifts in consumer behaviour posing uncertainties for shoppers and retailers. It is delivering a shock to the global fashion industry as brands are adjusting to declining customer spending, reduced orders, or higher cancelations. The meaning of fashion is changing slowly as you witness more brands moving towards ethical and sustainable practices as a fundamental way of operating, keeping the environment and people first.

This may be a challenging time, but we still believe it's filled with opportunities if businesses are hospitable. As a designer brand, it's really important to stop and look at what we are doing, and own what it means to be really sustainable. We are continuously working towards strengthening the brand to satisfy the growing demand for sustainable fashion and a more environmentally & socially responsible industry.

2. How has Tjori stayed ahead of the curve in building eco-friendly collections?

See, in the era, we are in, you can't just ignore the impact of fashion on the environment. Tjori has taken its first steps towards a few initiatives to become sustainable.

Simple & effortless is all you need. Not forgetting your fashionable soul during this spring-summer. Our comfiest soles to date, these hemp flats are going to be your go-to comfort pieces for the outdoors as well as indoors.” The introduction of Hemp Fabric is one of the initiatives we have taken and slowly changing other fabrics also into sustainable or reusable fabrics.

We believe in actually getting better with time & drive maximum transparency for our consumers. We would like to simplify the idea of sustainability & eco-friendly by taking the holistic approach and offering an environment of good fashion while staying true to the three R's Reduce, Reuse, Recycle.

Tjori : weaving a better future and trying to rebuild a sustainable fashion Industry

3. What kind of fabrics/embellishments are used in Tjori collections to keep sustainability top of mind?

Sustainability is a non-negotiable for Tjori and lets us accept, this is going to be a new way of doing business. Consumers have evolved in a dramatic way and more than 60% are making purchases that are environmentally friendly & sustainable since the onset of the pandemic. We being a sustainable manufacturer with sustainable products is still a strategic advantage for us. So, the whole question is how we build back better.

Mul Mul is the next new fabric and not just the fabric but the collection associated with is our Yoga Wear which stands apart from the bodding hugging and synthetic materials.

We demonstrate effective consumer engagement on sustainability by ensuring transparency, and clear supply chain knowledge along with an added flavour of storytelling which helps the consumer feels like they’re part of the whole process and journey.

4. Do you feel the popularity of fast fashion will decrease as Indians realise the importance of sustainable clothing?

Indian preferences have significantly shifted over the last year. With increased awareness of the sustainability of their clothing choices and yes, raised expectations regarding the social and environmental responsibility of fashion brands, the industry will see huge amounts of innovation in coming years.

“If you see, 50% of fast fashion retailers have reported a decrease in customer purchases with 88% of consumers expecting brands to address environmental issues. Consumers are spending less money but consciously with changing trends and demands for durability & quality. This may transform the industry as a whole”, she added.

At Tjori, we’re weaving a better future and trying to rebuild a sustainable fashion Industry. We can still find ways to come together to be smarter and more sustainable in how we design and manufacture products.

5. What are your short-term and long-term goals when it comes to building a sustainable fashion brand?

Tjori is a brand focused on the goodness of nature and handmade products. Inspired by history, mesmerized by the beauty of nature, and handcrafted products made with love, we believe in creating good for all. The present focus remains on customers, providing an innovative experience that is continually evolving by creating a more sustainable and customer-centric approach.

Tjori aims to become a destination embracing sustainable transformation. Consumers can not only shop for sustainable labels but also educate themselves on all aspects of holistic sustainability & natural wellbeing. The strategy also includes carbon reduction, sustainable materials use, promoting ethical practices, and circular economy models i.e. The products are designed from the outset to be recovered and materials repurposed.

We believe that as a fashion brand, we hold the power to create a beautiful & impactful eco-friendly business. At the same time, we carry the responsibility that helps to stitch back together communities that are healthier, stronger, and more artistic.

Selling is personalised led by research, authenticity, inspiration, and convenience at Tjori

6. As a sustainable brand, what are your key differentiators?

At Tjori, selling is personalised led by research, authenticity, inspiration, and convenience. Our focus is on curating new and unique hand-made designs for consumers and presenting it to them in an easy-to-adapt format. Delivering the right products, style & joyful experience is important to us to keep them coming back for more. Since our inception in 2013, the response to our offerings by shoppers has been encouraging including our business model that owns a distinct space in the market. This is what sets us apart for turning interested into a purchase which consumers are seamlessly able to incorporate in their wardrobes. Cotton woven begumpuri sarees, SAAR collection, Ruhi-white mulmul cotton wear, Kolhapur ke kinare footwear collection, Ghoomar-hand block lambani ethnic wear, Poppy Petals-summer kid’s wear collection wear, winter collection & Inclusive finds, are a few curations that have been much loved by shoppers on Tjori.

7. The Fashion Industry is transforming as mentioned by you above. A huge makeover is expected. What changes do you expect in the future?

Data-Driven: It’s going to be data-driven. By leveraging data on consumer trends, brands can get better insights.

It’s going to be data-driven. By leveraging data on consumer trends, brands can get better insights. Sustainable: Brands are moving towards more sustainable fabrics and innovations.

Brands are moving towards more sustainable fabrics and innovations. Digital: The shift is about the immersive digital shopping experience. On top of that, the future of fashion is happening online.

The shift is about the immersive digital shopping experience. On top of that, the future of fashion is happening online. Simplified: Simplifying fashion also saves money and the environment. Less is more will be the trend!

Simplifying fashion also saves money and the environment. Less is more will be the trend! Opportunistic investment: Demand focused operating models offering more flexibility

8 . Any takeaways or learning’s you would like to share?

Pandemic or no pandemic, sustainability has to be a way of life without excuse. We could incorporate small habits that will help us be more sustainable every day. The global pandemic has demonstrated how fragile we are as human beings and how our future health and happiness actually depends on a healthy environment bringing the world together. I would encourage the world at large to step back and reset our priorities, become more empathetic, and realize to preserve this moment. We should all aim to make small changes and encourage more eco-friendly living.

As a takeaway, any transparent business model that successfully weaves sustainability into their business strategies will leave a lasting legacy in addition to an edge over other traditional business models.