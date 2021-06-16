TOAE Security offers robust cyber protection to firms

This current day and age is driven by technology but with the numerous benefits that the internet has blessed the world with, there are also several security threats that have engulfed firms and individuals with massive losses.

Protecting companies from the pitfalls of data threats, hacks and other cybersecurity issues, TOAE Security is one of India's leading organizations that protect the most important assets of any business/individual from the burgeoning cyber threats.

A stalwarthy organisation which is transforming businesses with their catered solutions in security, technology services, and digital security enablement, TOAE SECURITY has an unbeatable experience of 5-years in directing organisations to build effective mechanisms by solving its data breach threats.

Committed to the principles of problem solving, research and understanding the needs of individual clients, on being asked about how they operate in the marketplace, the driven team at TOAE Security's says," We help organization's with designing, building and running of cyber programs that overall assists them in protecting their information and enhancing their credibility among their customers".

Running with a noteworthy clientele of several macro, micro and cross country organisations, the firm leads with a strong legacy of successfully providing their services to over 500 clients within a year of its inception.

Tailoring to the individual needs of each customer, the USP of TOAE is that they cater to the diverse set of requirements for each client wanting to insure their business with robust security functions.

Running with a network of both leading government and private agencies, the dedicated team at TOAE SECURITY is led by Shubham Mishra, Founder,Director & Chief Executive Officer. Heading the strategy and sales activities along with technology for the organisation, he is the driving force behind the critical operations of the firm.

"At TOAE, we don't keep pre-built packages for our clients because in the cyber world each company has its own set of requirements, our services change according to the type of industry we are dealing with. We are always committed towards our clients' needs as they are our biggest achievements", they assert.

"TOAE has always delivered extraordinary services to its clients. We have addressed the main pain points of our customers. We look for the vulnerabilities of the computers and websites against cyber-threats and appear forward to neutralize advanced threats, while protecting and securing the organizations' most vital assets", adds the team at TOAE SECURITY.

TOAE Security has its own team for Research and Development. Their work is to find the threats that client's data may be vulnerable to and try to protect it by updating their system or developing the solution that will help them from future attacks while updating themselves.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.




















