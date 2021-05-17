Tollywood fame, Sana Singh is all ready to make her Bollywood debut

The sky is not the limit and the talented south actress Sana Singh who started her career with modeling in 2017 has proved this time and again. Aspiring to enter into the film world, Sana carried attitude and confidence in her sleeves and continued to showcase her talent as an actress on the screen. With a breakthrough in the South Film industry, she worked on several video albums and projects in various languages like Hindi, Punjabi, and Marathi. As a single child to her parents, she worked hard to make them proud with a dream to shine in the sky. And now, she is all set to make her dream come true.

Sana is one of the few actors who succeeded in making it BIG without any godfather, without belonging to the film world, all on her own. Her mother is a music teacher and her father is a businessman. Sana got her first break in the year 2018. She earned her fame with the projects like Kusmitar Golpo, Chandni, I Love You (feature film), Jan Man Gan cinemascope. Apart from this, her music album, Siddhu has been released recently.

Hot, beautiful, and massively talented, Sana Singh has many big projects lined up. Her video album composed by the famous music composer Biplab Dutt will be seen on T-series. Other than that, she has a Punjabi video album, a Hindi web series on Zee TV, and few Bengali projects upon her sleeve. Presently, she is on her break due to the Corona pandemic and cannot wait to get back to her work and shoots.

Other than acting, Sana is always enthusiastic to contribute to the betterment of society. She always comes forward to help and support the poor. Currently, she has supported many needy people during this Covid period and is involved with many NGOs.

Hard work pays well and Sana has proved this with her hard work and spirit. Her fans are very excited about her success and cannot wait to see Sana on the big screen!!!

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creating this content

The sky is not the limit and the talented south actress Sana Singh who started her career with modeling in 2017 has proved this time and again. Aspiring to enter into the film world, Sana carried attitude and confidence in her sleeves and continued to showcase her talent as an actress on the screen. With a breakthrough in the South Film industry, she worked on several video albums and projects in various languages like Hindi, Punjabi, and Marathi. As a single child to her parents, she worked hard to make them proud with a dream to shine in the sky. And now, she is all set to make her dream come true. Sana is one of the few actors who succeeded in making it BIG without any godfather, without belonging to the film world, all on her own. Her mother is a music teacher and her father is a businessman. Sana got her first break in the year 2018. She earned her fame with the projects like Kusmitar Golpo, Chandni, I Love You (feature film), Jan Man Gan cinemascope. Apart from this, her music album, Siddhu has been released recently. Hot, beautiful, and massively talented, Sana Singh has many big projects lined up. Her video album composed by the famous music composer Biplab Dutt will be seen on T-series. Other than that, she has a Punjabi video album, a Hindi web series on Zee TV, and few Bengali projects upon her sleeve. Presently, she is on her break due to the Corona pandemic and cannot wait to get back to her work and shoots. MORE FROM THIS SECTION Ronnie C’s Bollywood debut in pipeline with a big production house Entrepreneur Ram Goel shares three ways to accomplish your objectives Cherry Garg – The new sensation in online entertainment promotion industry upGrad introduces Education@Work - a Corporate Digital Campus Other than acting, Sana is always enthusiastic to contribute to the betterment of society. She always comes forward to help and support the poor. Currently, she has supported many needy people during this Covid period and is involved with many NGOs. Hard work pays well and Sana has proved this with her hard work and spirit. Her fans are very excited about her success and cannot wait to see Sana on the big screen!!! Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creating this content